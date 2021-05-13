Phil Mickelson, defending champion Steve Stricker not among U.S. Senior Open entrants

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. — Phil Mickelson is not among the 2,999 entries for the 41st U.S. Senior Open Championship at Omaha Country Club in July. Nor is the championship’s last winner, Steve Stricker in 2019.

Mickelson, 51, has yet to play in a Senior Open. He was exempt this year through four of the 28 eligibility categories. Stricker, 54, is one of 13 exempt players who did not enter.

Twelve past Senior Open champions are among the 84 exempt players, including Kenny Perry, who won in 2013 in Omaha and also in 2017. The others are Olin Browne (2011), Brad Bryant (2007), Roger Chapman (2012), Fred Funk (2009), Bernhard Langer (2010), Jeff Maggert (2015), Colin Montgomerie (2014), Don Pooley (2002), Eduardo Romero (2008), Gene Sauers (2016) and David Toms (2018).

This year’s total number of entries is the third-highest in championship history. The record was established in 2002, when 3,101 golfers applied to play. The United States Golf Association accepted entries from golfers in every state, including 22 from Nebraska, as well as the District of Columbia and 41 foreign countries.

The USGA awarded a special exemption to two-time Masters Tournament champion Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain. Olazabal, 55, won the Masters in 1994 and 1999.

