Pinnacle Bank Championship brings drama of regular-season finale to Omaha

Careers, maybe lives, will be changed this week in Omaha at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
The Korn Ferry Tour’s regular season ends at The Club at Indian Creek. A victory would be useful to all in the field of 156, but depending on their situation, most pros are thinking about three numbers:
Twenty-five. Seventy-five. One hundred.
Those positions on the tour’s points list after Sunday will determine the fate of everyone who comes to town.
The top 25 graduate to the 2021-22 PGA TOUR. Those who finish Nos. 26 through 75 have the safety net of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour if they play poorly in the tour’s finals series. And those at Nos. 76 through 100 won’t be totally shut out from next year’s Korn Ferry Tour.
It’s the first time since 2013 — the last year for the Cox Classic at Champions Run — that the Korn Ferry Tour has brought the drama of the regular-season finale to Nebraska. And Omaha has that spot assured through 2025.
Why here?
“Omaha's the best. Omaha's fantastic," gushed Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin when she visited in July. “When this event first came to fruition, it was clear in the first four years that this event had truly distinguished itself. It had every piece of what we need it to be ... that kind of pinnacle event, if you will.
“The golf course, the tournament team, our sponsors Pinnacle Bank and Aetna, Support Nebraska, the business community, our 15th Club members. It’s truly a best in class tournament for us. It's a week that we're really proud of and we're excited to bring our regular-season finale to this community.”
Omaha takes the place of Portland, Oregon, which dropped off the tour after losing its sponsor.
So how does the points list matter?
The top 25 are PGA TOUR-bound for the new season that starts in the fall. They receive their tour cards in a ceremony Sunday night on Indian Creek’s 18th green. Their work won’t be complete, however. Their points will carry over to the three-tournament Korn Ferry Tour finals.
If not in the top 25, the player’s goal is to be in the top 75 to be guaranteed a spot on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. And it sends them to the tour finals, but their points do not carry over. Those reset to zero.
Finally, there’s a consolation prize for those who end up Nos. 76 through 100. They have conditional status on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. Nos. 76 through 85 will be exempt to the final of three stages of the tour’s qualifying tournament, where they can improve their status, while Nos. 86 through 100 will be exempt to the second stage.
The three tour finals events are the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (Aug. 19 through 22), the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio (Aug. 26 through 29), and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (Sept. 2 through 5). Fields will consist of the top 75 from the Korn Ferry Tour and those Nos. 126 through 200 from the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup points list.
After the tour championship, the first 25 on the finals points list — not counting those who stood on the 18th green at Indian Creek — also graduate to the 2021-22 PGA TOUR.
The next 25, not counting those who earned PGA TOUR cards, will be fully eligible for the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. The 25 after them, again excluding those already with PGA TOUR cards, will be exempt into the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament.
Flash back to 2013. How did the 25 who got their PGA TOUR cards in Omaha fare?
Since then:
» Eight won at least once on the PGA TOUR. Brendon Todd has the most wins with three, two coming early in the 2019-20 season after he regained full status through the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour finals.
» Eleven are finishing up their 2020-21 PGA TOUR season. Kevin Kisner is the highest in the FedExCup standings at No. 68. Peter Malnati, at No. 76, also is in the top 100.
» Four are on the Korn Ferry Tour — Jamie Lovemark (93rd entering the Utah Championship), Alex Prugh (139), Will Wilcox (158) and Andrew Svoboda (258).
» The other 10 are not on either tour. That includes the class valedictorian, Michael Putnam, and 2013 Omaha winner Bronson La’Cassie, who’s now a teaching pro back home in Australia.
From the 25 who got their PGA TOUR cards in 2019 through the regular-season points list, Lanto Griffin is the only winner of a PGA TOUR event. He won five weeks into the season at the 2019 Houston Open.
Scottie Scheffler entered the weekend the highest in FedExCup points at No. 20. Six more are inside the top 125, including Griffin.
Kris Ventura, the 2019 Pinnacle Bank Championship winner, is 164th.