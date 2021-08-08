Pinnacle Bank Championship brings drama of regular-season finale to Omaha

“The golf course, the tournament team, our sponsors Pinnacle Bank and Aetna, Support Nebraska, the business community, our 15th Club members. It’s truly a best in class tournament for us. It's a week that we're really proud of and we're excited to bring our regular-season finale to this community.”

Omaha takes the place of Portland, Oregon, which dropped off the tour after losing its sponsor.

So how does the points list matter?

The top 25 are PGA TOUR-bound for the new season that starts in the fall. They receive their tour cards in a ceremony Sunday night on Indian Creek’s 18th green. Their work won’t be complete, however. Their points will carry over to the three-tournament Korn Ferry Tour finals.

If not in the top 25, the player’s goal is to be in the top 75 to be guaranteed a spot on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. And it sends them to the tour finals, but their points do not carry over. Those reset to zero.

Finally, there’s a consolation prize for those who end up Nos. 76 through 100. They have conditional status on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. Nos. 76 through 85 will be exempt to the final of three stages of the tour’s qualifying tournament, where they can improve their status, while Nos. 86 through 100 will be exempt to the second stage.