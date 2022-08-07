Pinnacle Bank Championship golfers aim to have the right cards in hand by Sunday

Who’s going to be holding the cards this week at the end of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna?

The card table Aug. 14 will be the 18th green at The Club at Indian Creek. It has room for 25 players — the Korn Ferry Tour golfers at the top of the regular-season points list who will be receiving their PGA Tour cards for the richest season ever in 2022-23.

The table is filling.

At least 14, maybe more after the completion of the Utah Championship, have crossed the fail-safe threshold of points needed to be in the final 25.

Interestingly, none of the 14 have had more than one winning hand this year — i.e., a tournament win. The past 31 events prior to Utah have been won by different golfers after the 2020-21 superseason had two back-to-back winners during spring 2021.

The Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna begins Thursday. It is the 24th time the Korn Ferry Tour has visited Omaha since 1996 and the sixth year the tournament has been at Indian Creek.

The course has been lengthened since last year to more than 7,700 yards.

The purse is $850,000, with $153,000 going to the winner. The Golf Channel will televise the tournament with live coverage each day but Saturday.

The field of 156 is based solely on the points list. Ex-Husker Brandon Crick from McCook — No. 50 in points — is the only home-state golfer playing.

The 14 who have their cards sewn up are Carl Yuan, Paul Haley II, Zecheng Dou, Augusto Núñez, Ben Griffin, Brandon Matthews, Taylor Montgomery, MJ Daffue, Robby Shelton, Seonghyeon Kim, Byeong Hun An, Davis Thompson, Erik Barnes and Trevor Werbylo.

The next 11 entering Utah were Harry Hall, Tyson Alexander, Justin Suh, Kevin Yu, Anders Albertson, Ben Taylor, Brandon Harkins, Ryan McCormick, Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman and Harrison Endycott.

Seven 2022 tournament winners went to Utah outside the top 25: Akshay Bhati, Carson Young, T.J. Vogel, Trevor Cone, Norman Xiong, Pierceson Coody and David Kocher.

A refresher on how the points list works in the regular season:

The top 25 after Omaha are PGA Tour-bound for the new season that starts in September. Their work won’t be complete, however. Their points will carry over to the three-tournament Korn Ferry Tour finals.

If not in the top 25, the player’s goal is to be in the top 75 to be guaranteed a spot on next season’s Korn Ferry Tour. And it sends him to the tour finals, but his points do not carry over. Those reset to zero.

Finally, there’s a consolation prize for those Nos. 76 through 100. They have conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour. Nos. 76 through 85 will be exempt to the final of three stages of the tour’s qualifying tournament, where they can improve their status, while Nos. 86 through 100 will be exempt to the second stage.

The three tour finals events are the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (Aug. 18 through 21), the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Aug. 25 through 28), and the Korn Ferry Tour championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (Sept. 1 through 4). Fields will consist of the top 75 from the Korn Ferry Tour and Nos. 126 through 200 from the PGA Tour’s FedExCup points list.

After the tour championship, the first 25 on the finals points list — not counting those who stood on the 18th green at Indian Creek — also graduate to the 2022-23 PGA Tour. The next 25, not counting those who earned PGA Tour cards, will be fully eligible for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. The 25 after them, again excluding those already with PGA Tour cards, will be exempt into the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament.

Of the 25 who received their PGA Tour cards in Omaha last year (including Will Zalatoris, who was already on the PGA Tour with temporary status), 12 appear headed to the FedEx Cup playoffs as top-125 finishers. Zalatoris was ninth on the Korn Ferry Tour points list and stands ninth on the FedEx Cup list. Cameron Young is 13th and Davis Riley 24th.

The Omaha class has produced one PGA Tour win: Chad Ramey (No. 72 on the FedEx Cup list) prevailed at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

From the 25 cards given at the Korn Ferry Tour finals, there have been three 2022 PGA Tour winners with Lucas Herbert the only rookie among them.