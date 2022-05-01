Pinnacle Bank Championship will be at full strength in 2022

The Pinnacle Bank Championship got through the past two years. Now it’s time for it to reach its full potential.

In 2020, it was golfers only at Indian Creek in the early months of the pandemic.

Last year brought many changes when the PBC moved to August as the last event on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season. Live coverage on the Golf Channel returned for Omaha’s tournament. The top 25 golfers on the tour’s point list received promotions to the 2021-22 PGA Tour on the 18th green. Spectators were allowed, albeit wearing masks.

“It was just great to be able to be a strong event within the community and give back to the Children's Hospital Foundation," PBC Tournament Director Jessica Brabec said. “Every event, I think, coming out of COVID, it was just refreshing to see the support of the community and having the volunteers come out there.

“We're very excited to see the crowds and hoping that we have more fans and spectators come out here for 2022.”

This year’s PBC will be August 11 through 14. The purse will be $850,000, an increase of $100,000 from last year, with the 2023 purse hiked by the tour to $1.25 million. Golf Channel will show all four rounds in the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. time slot.

For spectators, the Fan Zone with public concessions at the ninth green and the air-conditioned public dining area at the par-3 17th green will be back. The military appreciation area, with veterans nonprofit Hero Hut as a new partner, will be moved from the 18th fairway to the area between the No. 1 tee and No. 9 green for better accessibility.

Admission has increased from $10 to $20 for grounds tickets and from $20 to $30 for clubhouse tickets. A daily VIP pavilion pass at the 17th green, which provides a lunch buffet and bar service, will be $225. Active military and veterans, first responders and children 15 and under get free admission.

Youth Day will be the Saturday of tournament week. It will begin with a corporate charity putting challenge for 12 teams that include a tour pro. At noon, ex-Husker baseball player and trick-shot entertainer Dan Boever will have an exhibition on the practice range.

The tournament field of 156, as the last event before the tour’s playoffs, is restricted to the top eligible players on the Korn Ferry points list. Not expected back are 2021 champion David Skinns and Omahan Scott Gutschewski, who are both playing the PGA Tour this season.

