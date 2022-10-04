Pinnacle Bank Championship will have new place on tour schedule in 2023

The Presidents Cup stays with the Americans, just like it always does. The Americans finished off a five-point victory. Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at Quail Hollow by going 5-0. His match helped set the tone for the Americans. The International team already was depleted by players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were not eligible. It still showed plenty of fight. It just doesn't have a cup to show for it. The Americans won for the ninth straight time, and their only loss was in 1998 since the matches began in 1994.