Pinnacle Bank Championship will have no fan restrictions

The Pinnacle Bank Championship will have no on-course spectator restrictions when it serves as the regular-season finale for the Korn Ferry Tour.

Daily tickets for the Aug. 12-15 tournament at Indian Creek will be $10 for grounds access and $20 for access to the snack bar/pro shop side of the clubhouse.

Tournament officials said Wednesday that there will be free shuttle service from parking lots at Metro Community College’s Elkhorn Valley campus.

The Golf Channel will televise the tournament for the first time, with early-evening finishes on the weekend. Prize money will be $750,000, with $135,000 to the winner.

At Wednesday’s media day, Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin said the PBC “has the absolute perfect fit” for her tour’s event that will determine the first 25 to earn their PGA Tour playing rights for the 2021-22 season. Their “graduation ceremony” will be on the 18th green at Indian Creek after the final round.

The tournament is for the first 156 golfers on the Korn Ferry’s point list for its “super season” of tournaments in 2020 and 2021. There are no sponsor exemptions or Monday qualifiers. Those often added players with local ties to the field.