Pinnacle Bank Championship's could be entering final year as last PGA qualifying stop

Omaha and Indian Creek have earned their spurs as the pinnacle of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season.

But with the advent of the LIV Tour and the subsequent shakeups to the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours announced last month, it appears this will be the last time the Pinnacle Bank Championship determines the tour’s first 25 players to earn their PGA Tour cards for the following season.

The sixth PBC, and the 24th Korn Ferry Tour event held in Omaha, will be Aug. 11-14 with live telecasts on the Golf Channel daily (except for tape-delay on Aug. 13). The purse will be $850,000. There are no sponsor exemptions or Monday qualifiers. The 156 golfers in the field will be the highest on the tour’s point list.

The top 25 on the points list at the conclusion of the PBC qualify for the 2022-23 PGA Tour and will receive their tour cards on the 18th green at Indian Creek.

“This is an awesome tournament each and every year and this is the tournament that I know every single player on the tour looks forward to, because of this golf course," said two-time Korn Ferry event winner Andres Gonzales Tuesday at the tournament’s media day.

“You’re going to get 90% of the players that think this is the best course we play on the Korn Ferry Tour. It’s the most like the courses that you’ll see on the PGA Tour.”

Gonzales, who was the PBC runner-up in 2019, is the chairman of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Player Advisory Council. But he couldn’t provide more details about the future scheduling of his tour’s events beyond what the tour released in a statement in late June.

Beginning in 2023, the Korn Ferry Tour finals no longer will be a competition for PGA Tour cards between the top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour and Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup standings. The PGA Tour is changing its structure and exemption system in an apparent reaction to the Saudi-financed LIV Tour.

The final four events on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour event schedule will constitute the tour’s finals. Each of the four will feature $1.5 million purses and award 600 points to each winner. The preceding 22 events on the schedule will have a minimum purse of $1 million — a 67% increase from 2021 to 2023 — and award 500 points to winners. The top 30 after the last event would qualify for the new season on the PGA Tour.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season is scheduled to run from January to October.

How does that impact the PBC? It’s been the fourth-to-last event, the three finals events coming after it, on the schedule this year and last. But with the season extending to October, it appears the PBC will have two options. Either keep summer dates and not be a finals event — and maybe not be on the Golf Channel — or move the tournament into football season.

Even being part of the finals, Omaha probably would not be the last event. Nebraska’s fickle weather in October would seem to rule that out.

The PBC’s tournament director, Jessica Brabec, said the contract between the sponsoring charity, Support Nebraska, and the tour through 2025 does not specific Omaha’s spot on the tour schedule.

What’s in store for the PGA Tour

September 2022-August 2023: All events count toward the FedExCup, with three playoff events next August. The top 70 players who qualify for the first playoff event are fully exempt for the 2024 season.

Fall 2023: Events will determine the rest of the 125 fully exempt players for 2024. For those who finished in the top 50 on the FedExCup points list, there will be three international, no-cut events late in the calendar year. For those outside the top 50, they can compete for spots in those new events and for those outside the top 70 will be the carrot of grabbing one of the 55 remaining spots.

2024: The FedExCup season runs from January through the playoffs in August, followed by the revamped fall schedule.

Volunteers needed: The Pinnacle Bank Championship is still in need of volunteers. Brabec said the signup “has been tracking well," but if the weather is hot during tournament week fewer volunteers will want to take longer shifts.

The available spots include hole marshals and standard bearers. She said 15 youths from the First Tee of Omaha/Hogan’s Junior Golf Heroes new forecaddie program have signed up already to be standard bearers, who operate and carry manual scoreboards for each group.

Volunteers must pay $50, which provides a shirt, hat, meals and cold drinks during shifts, admission to the tournament daily and five grounds tickets for others to use. A tournament sponsor, Brabec said, will cover the volunteer fee for youths who need financial assistance. Volunteer registrations are being taken through https://thepinnaclebankchampionship.com