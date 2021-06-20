Pospisil: CapRock Ranch turns Nebraska's Sand Hills into captivating golf course

ALONG THE SNAKE RIVER, Neb. — CapRock Ranch is captivating.
It lured architect Gil Hanse into building a home there.
It lured golf course expert Ron Whitten into describing it as “stunning” and “magnificent.”
It already had lured managing partner John Schuele into heeding a dream and giving the Sand Hills of Nebraska another acclaimed golf course.
CapRock Ranch Golf Club cuts across three unique, fragile land forms. Part of it is high dunes. Part of it is a transitional area, through which remain the ruts of a long-ago wagon road, along with specimen trees and plenty of yucca, to reach the unparalleled vistas provided by the canyon rim of the Snake River. The tree-lined canyon drops more than 250 feet. Cap rock is exposed in many places.
The 18-hole private club southwest of Valentine has opened. But unless you’re there with a CapRock member, the course is closed to outsiders. The day of my visit, Schuele had to turn away two people who drove in off Nebraska Highway 97 curious to see what Hanse and design partner Jim Wagner had wrought.
“We always hear, ‘What are the comparisons?’ and honestly there aren’t any. It’s such a different piece of ground than anything else I’ve seen,” Hanse said on a Nebraska Golf Association podcast last winter. “I love going to the Sand Hills. I love the quiet. Building that golf course was one of the most amazing opportunities I ever had.
“I didn’t get much work done at night because I would just be sitting out on the screened-in porch watching the sky and storms and just listen to the wind and birds. People who don’t know it or have never experienced it, they can’t understand. What we have is truly special, and I hope people will find the course matches the quality of the character of the land.”
Whitten, Golf Digest’s recently retired architecture editor, visited CapRock last month. On Twitter, the Omaha native wrote:
“CapRock Ranch is a stunning, magnificent design: 10 holes in Sandhills dunes, eight holes along the rim of the deep, pine-lined Snake River canyon. Gil said it was like designing a course in a national park.”
“Gil’s routing weaves from prairie to canyon then back to prairie and final four on canyon, with the 18th an all-world par-3 over a 200-foot-deep gulch. Think 18th at (California’s) Pasatiempo but bigger, bolder, deeper.”
“A private club, CapRock Ranch will be a serious threat to my beloved Sand Hills (Golf Club) as top course in Nebraska on anyone’s 100 Greatest. It’s that spectacular. Could be Gil’s best work.”
Schuele revived CapRock from the list of pipe-dream courses that never got off the ground. Hanse first looked at the site in 2001, but it took the president and CEO of Waitt Company forming an investors group to buy the land in 2018 and bring back Hanse and Wagner. Those backers’ belief in the project, Schuele said, has been “fantastic.”
Some rerouting of the course was required. Land for eight holes on the south was repurchased from the course’s next-door neighbor, The Prairie Club. Its founder, Paul Schock from South Dakota, had bought his land from rancher Cleve Trimble.
CapRock plays to par 71. It can be stretched to 6,998 yards from the back tees or played as short as 4,981 yards.
The entrances to Prairie Club and CapRock Ranch are less than a mile apart. But golfers on the other course aren’t in view except in a few instances from the road into Prairie Club that’s on the northern end of that property. The land in between the club is staying as grassland.
Longtime Wild Horse pro Don Graham is the club’s general manager and chief operating officer. Course superintendent Mike McCauley supervised the grow-in of the bent-grass greens, fairways and tees and the fescue rough. Among the places McCauley cut his teeth were Sand Hills Golf Club as an intern and Colorado’s Ballyneal as an assistant superintendent. He’s versed in what it takes for these kinds of courses.
Schuele said his father encouraged him to act on his instincts in launching CapRock Ranch. He choked up a bit when he mentioned his regret was Al Schuele didn’t live long enough to see it open. The elder Schuele died in March 2020 at age 88.
On my visit, Schuele asked if I had spotted Tom Osborne. I hadn’t. The retired Husker coach and family members already were down on the Snake fly fishing.
Schuele’s relationship with Osborne dates to when he became involved in the coach’s TeamMates mentoring program about 20 years ago.
“Early on, Tom lamented about the pheasant population was in decline in the Sand Hills, and I remember telling him, after what I saw what Dick Youngscap did at Sand Hills (Golf Club), the future of the region is in golf courses,” Schuele said. “He just looked at me. Last night, that conversation came up again and we both laughed.
“There’s people who think there’s another 10 courses out here waiting to be built. It’s too good of ground, too fun to play on.”
The holes
Par 3s
No. 3 (174-163-132)
No. 6 (157-147-80)
No. 9 (158-146-91)
No. 16 (145-110-70)
No. 18 (213-190-120)
Analysis: We’ll save the best for last. No. 3 is the longest from the forward tees, but the primary danger is in going long. No. 6 offers a great view of the exposed cap rock and requires a carry over the canyon except from the short tee. No. 9 is a shorter version of No. 4 at Sand Hills. The bunkers in view beyond the green are not in play. No. 16’s green is largely protected by a menacing front bunker. Then there’s No. 18, the “all-world” hole in Whitten’s view. A tee shot across the canyon for the better hitters, the hole offers easier angles from the forward tee.
Par 4s
No. 1 (437-392-363)
No. 5 (406-336-296)
No. 7 (470-447-310)
No. 8 (490-456-330)
No. 11 (383-325-313)
No. 13 (455-430-317)
No. 14 (390-334-276)
No. 15 (470-420-340)
No. 17 (358-302-232)
Analysis: No. 1 is a gentle start with a gentle dogleg right. No. 5 from the longer tees requires a canyon carry to a fairway that runs to the right. No. 7 is a dogleg left toward the dunes. No. 8, the longest from the tips, veers slightly to the right. Wagon ruts are found in the rough here and on the par-5 No. 2. No. 11 tumbles gently toward the east. No. 13 is the sharpest dogleg, going right. No. 14, with an infinity green, finishes behind the greenside bunkers of the adjoining No. 2. No. 15 plays toward the canyon that comes into play on the left and behind the green. No. 17 is the shortest from all tees and could be a birdie opportunity before the challenge of No. 18. The railroad ties in the back bunker are a tip of the cap to Pete Dye.
Par 5s
No. 2 (578-545-458)
No. 4 (637-533-444)
No. 10 (537-507-359)
No. 12 (540-506-430)
Analysis: On each nine, the pair of par-5s is found in the first few holes. On No. 2, longer hitters must carry a large bunker complex on this double dogleg. Large bunkers are behind the green and protect the 14th green. No. 4 has the canyon jutting into the fairway on most second shots. The tree that inspired the club logo is behind the green. No. 10 plays to an elevated, square green that is a homage to architect A.W. Tillinghast. No. 12 has a course rarity — trees along the fairway — and the tee shots for most require one of the longest carries.