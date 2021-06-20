Pospisil: CapRock Ranch turns Nebraska's Sand Hills into captivating golf course

Analysis: No. 1 is a gentle start with a gentle dogleg right. No. 5 from the longer tees requires a canyon carry to a fairway that runs to the right. No. 7 is a dogleg left toward the dunes. No. 8, the longest from the tips, veers slightly to the right. Wagon ruts are found in the rough here and on the par-5 No. 2. No. 11 tumbles gently toward the east. No. 13 is the sharpest dogleg, going right. No. 14, with an infinity green, finishes behind the greenside bunkers of the adjoining No. 2. No. 15 plays toward the canyon that comes into play on the left and behind the green. No. 17 is the shortest from all tees and could be a birdie opportunity before the challenge of No. 18. The railroad ties in the back bunker are a tip of the cap to Pete Dye.