Pospisil: Czech golfer Alex Cejka, story of the year on senior tour

World traveler Alex Cejka no longer is a bouncing Czech.
He’s now anchored on the PGA Tour Champions, his luxury bus parked this week at Omaha Country Club for the U.S. Senior Open.
Cejka’s the story of the year on the senior tour.
His first two wins in his rookie season were biggies. They were in May in the first two senior majors of the year, the Tradition and the Senior PGA. He was the first back-to-back winner in senior majors since Bernhard Langer at those two events in 2017.
Three majors in a season? Again, the last to do it was Langer in 2017. Cejka has two chances left. This week at OCC and then the Senior Open at Sunnydale in Great Britain two weeks from now.
What will it take for him in Omaha? A return to tip-top form off the tee.
“What was great last month, or actually the last two months, my driving was phenomenal. I hit a lot of drives, and I hit them long and straight. That was the key why I did so well,’’ Cejka said.
The last couple of tournaments, he’s been spraying his drives. And shots this week from the rough, in his mind, are going to be 100- to 150-yard hack-outs with a 9-iron.
Cejka is the best professional golfer to come from the Czech Republic. He owns a house in Prague.
But as a child, he fled that then-communist country with his father in 1980, escaping by train and foot. Once during the trek the refugees swam across a river while dark. After Yugoslavia, Italy and Switzerland, they eventually settled in Frankfort, Germany, and Alex has become a German citizen. He represented Germany in the World Cup 12 times.
Ice hockey and soccer were his childhood sports until he watched Bernhard Langer play, and Cejka took to golf. He was a scratch player by 16 and turned pro two years later. After 11 years and three wins on the European tour, he joined the PGA Tour and won once, in Puerto Rico at age 45.
Around that time is when he entered the world of RVs. He and wife Alyssa park their motorcoach in a luxury RV resort, complete with golf course, in Palm Springs, California. He drives it to about 80% of his tournaments.
At OCC this week, it stands out in the parking lot of courtesy-car Lexus SUVs for the players. He has no need for one. He’s 50 feet from the practice range and chipping area.
“You know you're sleeping in your own bed, you have the stuff you need always with you,’’ Cejka said. “You have your own fridge, couch, TV, whatever you want. It’s not for everybody, but we love it. And the guys I talked to who either had or still have their buses they still love it and it's a great way to get around right now.
“Luckily my wife likes it, and that’s a big factor if you have your spouse liking the same lifestyle.”
Last year, Cejka played part-time on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours. And the Outlaw Tour. Won twice there. It was one of the few tours on any level playing during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he needed to stay sharp waiting for the others to re-open.
He began this year with more status on the Korn Ferry Tour than on the others. He went through Monday qualifying to get into his first two seniors events and the second time was the charm – a tie for second at the Chubb Classic. Three weeks later, a win at the Regions Tradition after getting in as the first alternate. Three weeks later again, a win at the Senior PGA.
He bypassed the Senior Players. He opted to play in Germany’s BMW International Open (missing the cut) instead of going for three in a row at the Senior Players. He reasoned that he hadn’t been to his adopted country for a long time and it was difficult choosing between the two events.
The last word on Cejka we’ll give to Langer, who says they’ve been friends since Alex turned pro.
“He’s had a few injuries in his life that held him back, motorcycles, cars and other stuff, but he has one of the best golf swings out here. And when he gets the putter going, you’ve got to watch out and he’s already proven that.”