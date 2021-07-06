Pospisil: Czech golfer Alex Cejka, story of the year on senior tour

“Luckily my wife likes it, and that’s a big factor if you have your spouse liking the same lifestyle.”

Last year, Cejka played part-time on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours. And the Outlaw Tour. Won twice there. It was one of the few tours on any level playing during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he needed to stay sharp waiting for the others to re-open.

He began this year with more status on the Korn Ferry Tour than on the others. He went through Monday qualifying to get into his first two seniors events and the second time was the charm – a tie for second at the Chubb Classic. Three weeks later, a win at the Regions Tradition after getting in as the first alternate. Three weeks later again, a win at the Senior PGA.

He bypassed the Senior Players. He opted to play in Germany’s BMW International Open (missing the cut) instead of going for three in a row at the Senior Players. He reasoned that he hadn’t been to his adopted country for a long time and it was difficult choosing between the two events.

The last word on Cejka we’ll give to Langer, who says they’ve been friends since Alex turned pro.