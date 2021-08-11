Pospisil: Even with increased price tag, Omaha has earned place on Korn Ferry Tour schedule

Back in 1990 when the PGA Tour hatched its concept for a development tour, the prize money was chicken feed.
At the Dakota Dunes Open, the first Ben Hogan Tour event in the Midlands, winner Kim Young received $20,000 of the $100,000 purse. He did better than most champions that year. He received a bonus, a $14,000 Rolex watch from a jeweler in nearby Sioux City, Iowa.
This week, the Pinnacle Bank Championship that wraps up the Korn Ferry Tour regular season will pay out $750,000. The winner collects $135,000 — more than the $108,644 Jeff Maggert made as the tour’s leading money winner in 1990.
As part of the PGA Tour requiring Korn Ferry tournaments to increase their prize money, next year’s PBC will have a purse of at least $850,000 before rocketing to $1.25 million in 2023. All 2023 tournaments on the tour will have a minimum purse of $1 million, a 66.7% increase from the current $600,000 base. The 2022 minimum will be $750,000. These benchmarks are a year later than planned because of COVID-19 expenses incurred by the PGA Tour.
The three Korn Ferry Tour finals events that follow Omaha will have $1 million purses in 2021 and 2022 before hitting $1.5 million in 2023.
“The game has always been a meritocracy, but it’s nice to see that that good play will be rewarded a little bit more over the course of a season,” Korn Ferry Tour Player Advisory Council chairman Scott Langley said in May when the increases were announced.
The tour and the host organizations will combine to fund the higher prize money. For the PBC, another new expense associated with getting a plum spot on the tour will be paying for the tournament telecasts on the Golf Channel — this year said to be $500,000. Most tournaments outside of the PGA Tour and those sponsored by the United States Golf Association have to buy their Golf Channel airtime. The PBC chose not to be televised its first four years.
PBC Tournament Director Jessica Brabec said Tuesday the tournament budget has increased substantially. We think it’s to the tune of between $700,000 and $800,000, pushing the budget past $2.6 million.
From the host organization Support Nebraska’s federal tax return, the 2019 PBC had expenses of $1.9 million that included $250,000 of the $600,000 purse and $657,948 in rent ($165,000 for use of Indian Creek for the week) and facility costs. Don’t forget the generators — it was $117,811 to keep the scoreboards running and the A/C on in the hospitality areas.
Brabec said corporate support has been strong. Many businesses that signed up for on-course hospitality venues in 2020, when the PBC went on without fans and the usual trappings because of the pandemic, rolled over their commitments to this year. The added prestige of having the “graduation ceremony” for the first 25 players to move up to next season’s PGA Tour is another marketing asset.
Whatever the price tag, Omaha has its ideal, earned place on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule. Go deeper into August, and golf interest around here wanes. Some of the volunteer base is back at school, and the start of Husker football fast approaches. A tour finals event would be poor timing and not a good fit for our market.
Next year’s PBC will be a week earlier in the summer, too. While the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule hasn’t been announced, the PGA Tour’s regular season will conclude the week ending Aug. 7. So must the Korn Ferry Tour’s.