Pospisil: Even with increased price tag, Omaha has earned place on Korn Ferry Tour schedule

The tour and the host organizations will combine to fund the higher prize money. For the PBC, another new expense associated with getting a plum spot on the tour will be paying for the tournament telecasts on the Golf Channel — this year said to be $500,000. Most tournaments outside of the PGA Tour and those sponsored by the United States Golf Association have to buy their Golf Channel airtime. The PBC chose not to be televised its first four years.

PBC Tournament Director Jessica Brabec said Tuesday the tournament budget has increased substantially. We think it’s to the tune of between $700,000 and $800,000, pushing the budget past $2.6 million.

From the host organization Support Nebraska’s federal tax return, the 2019 PBC had expenses of $1.9 million that included $250,000 of the $600,000 purse and $657,948 in rent ($165,000 for use of Indian Creek for the week) and facility costs. Don’t forget the generators — it was $117,811 to keep the scoreboards running and the A/C on in the hospitality areas.