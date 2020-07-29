Pospisil: Korn Ferry Tour's bubble is no trouble for Scott Gutschewski

Life on the bubble is commonplace for guys on the Korn Ferry Tour.

This year, it’s life in the bubble.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, pro golf has been able to resume and keep going while Major League Baseball couldn’t go a week before needing to shut down the Miami Marlins because of an abundance of cases.

The PGA Tour has strict protocols for players and caddies. COVID-19 tests are required upon arriving at a tournament, then it’s daily temperature checks and screenings.

This week at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, the bubble is the Indian Creek clubhouse. Players have their own entrance, their own dining room (once they clear COVID testing), their own restrooms. There’s no private housing this year. Takeout food is encouraged over sit-down dining.

Spouses can be on the course for the first time this summer but not inside the bubble. Few others will be allowed on site. Players’ swing coaches have to get prior tour clearance. Reporters can walk the course, but must keep their distance. Of the 200 volunteers still needed for tournament operations, only half will work each day.