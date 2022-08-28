Pospisil: Landmand plays like a Sand Hills golf course, but the feeling is manmade

HOMER, Neb. — For sheer vastness, no golf experience in eastern Nebraska — nay, most parts of the United States — compares to Landmand Golf Club.

By being high on a loess bluff it has a panorama stretching for miles. The course sits on 550 acres, adding to the sense of enormity.

On the course, the senses hit overdrive. You get lost, immersed in the holes you’re playing. What direction are you headed, and does it matter? The fairways may be football field width and the greens super-sized and hyper-mounded, but the holes are a haven of golfing solitude. Just you and the course.

The best courses transport golfers into a sensation unlike they’ve felt before. Landmand did that for me, and course architects Rob Collins and Tad King and landowner Will Andersen hope that’s the case for everyone.

Different from many of its older brothers in the Sand Hills, Landmand (the Danish word for farmer) will be open to the public ($150 greens fee) while also having members. The course’s stress test is hosting the Nebraska Mid-Amateur men’s championship, which began Saturday and ends Sunday. Public play begins Sept. 4. Andersen said the tee sheets are full through September and he’ll have to strike a balance with member play.

“This is probably the first place that where a country club member, who is kind of our membership, can't get on a public golf course that they want to (play). So it's the complete opposite of a private club, where a public golfer can't get onto it,’’ Andersen said.

The King-Collins partnership consider Landmand their big break. They got the golf world a-buzz with the Sweetens Cove nine-hole course in Tennessee. Landmand came next for them.

On his company’s website, Collins wrote, “As far as how I feel about it, I think about how I felt in 2011/12 prior to the Sweetens opening. We knew we had something special on our hands then, but there was a question of whether or not it would ever see the light of day.

“Right now, I multiply the feeling I had early on in my gut about Sweetens by about 1,000 times and that’s how I feel about Landmand. We cannot wait for everyone to get out there and experience it firsthand. The pictures don’t do it justice. You just have to go and see it for your ownself.”

Landmand plays like a course in the Sand Hills, but the feeling is manmade. An estimate is 2 million cubic yards of earth were moved.

“Unlike most of the ‘great’ modern sites, massive amounts of earth needed to be moved to make a course full of the characteristics that we hoped to see in the end: walkability, strategy, variety in length & direction in all classes of holes (par 3s, 4s, & 5s), the ground game, etc,’’ Collins wrote. “Ultimately, we wanted a course with eighteen distinctive yet varying holes. Thanks to the incredibly talented crew who put it all together, I can say that Landmand has exceeded my very high initial expectations. The dirt that was moved was expertly hidden, and the course feels as if it lays down into and over and across that awe inspiring landscape.”

Andersen is convinced no other architects could have pulled off the look. His initial reaction to the routing? “I have no idea how we’re going to put a golf course there.”

Going over the hilltops, not using the valleys? Crazy stuff. Andersen knew the property was golf-suitable, but the routing put it over the top.

“That had always been the main question: Why is the routing so extreme? Why are we going over hilltops? Why are we pushing so much dirt? But when you finally get down to it and see the golf course now, you understand why they did what they did,’’ he said.

There were some must-haves in the routing. The drivable par-4 seventh. The par-3 12th, with views of 13 holes. The site of the wildly undulating 17th green, which has shrunk from an acre to 35,000 square feet. That’s an homage to famed golf architect Alister MacKenzie, he of Augusta National, who built that kind of green at long-gone Sitwell Park in England.

There were necessary adjustments early in construction. The ninth and 11th holes would have crossed. People would have been in harm’s way, Andersen believed. Collins acquiesced. So the eighth, ninth and 10th holes were rerouted, using land owned by Andersen’s cousins, and dubbed “Cornfield Corner.”

Said Andersen: “I don't think any other designer would have been that nice just to let me voice my opinion and not say, you know, ‘Be quiet. This is what we're doing.”

Instead of being seeding, the course was sodded last year tee to green. It helped with erosion control. But the winter was brutally dry, just 2 inches of snow, and by May only 10% of the greens weren’t dead. Andersen marvels at how golf superintendent Pat Fischer and his crew brought the course to where it was ready for the members’ preview week mid-month.

Landmand’s membership is coast-to-coast. Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick are among the investors. But Andersen believes in public-access golf and never wanted to build a private-only course.

“I think public golf is the best because we get to meet every walk of life through here and they're not the same people. They're always different. You're going to have repeat players. We won't get to really know them, other than asking where they're from and how they enjoyed it.

“I feel like that's what golf was intended for, was for the masses. If you go over to Scotland, it's the same way. There's not many private clubs over there. They're welcome to anybody. I think that model is a proven model. And that's one of the main reasons we went with it.”

Back in 2019, Collins told me: “We worked our asses off for a long time to get this opportunity, and now we got it. We’re gonna hit a home run.”

In eastern Nebraska, they certainly have knocked it out of the park.

Guide to Landmand Golf Club

Address: 2073 S. Bluff Road, Homer, Nebraska

Greens fees: $150, includes cart. Lower rates for golfers in the Sioux City, Iowa, and those who are guests of a playing member.

Lodging: Four cabins on site, each sleeping four people. $500 nightly rate.

Food: The Farmer’s Table

Phone: 402-508-2238

Par: 73 (36 front nine, 37 back nine)

Tees: Five sets. Course length 7,200 yards (reds), 6,775 (whites), 6,440 yards (greens), 6,000 (yellows) and 5,420 (blacks)

Par 3s: They range from 105 yards (No. 8) to 240 yards (No. 5). Can play as short as 75-115. Beware of the false-front green on No. 5. No. 8 sits on a peninsula guarded on the left by the “Wall of Pain Bunkers.” No. 12 (115-160 yards) has multiple tee angles to the green. From its back tee, 13 holes are in view. No. 14 (155-240) has a huge mound on the green that funnels shots many feet to the left.

Par 4s: They range from 315 yards (No. 17) to 470 (No. 16). Can play as short as 230-345.

Front nine: No. 2 (290-365) is drivable by aiming for the slot left of the left fairway bunker. No. 3 (345-445) has a barranca drainage feature traversing the length of the fairway. No. 4 (230-330) also is drivable by long hitters and has the only footbridge needed on the course. No. 7 (240-325) has a huge mound on the right side of the green. No. 9 (335-435) plays to a valley, but stay clear of the “John’s Half Acre” waste area on the left.

Back nine: No. 10 (310-405) has a 20,000 square-foot punch-bowl, elevated green. No. 13 (240-435) starts with a steep downhill tee shot to a dogleg-right fairway. No. 16 (335-470) has its difficulty determined by wind direction — hope for the prevailing south breeze. No. 17 (230-315) is drivable to an 80 — yards, not feet — deep green that measures 36,000 square feet.

Par 5s: They range from 560 yards (No. 11) to 640 (No. 15) Can play as short as 450-525. No. 1 (485-575) has the golfer take aim at the right-side fairway bunkers for the best chance to reach the green in two shots. The best line to the green on No. 6 (460-565) is over the central bunker 60 yards out. No. 11 (455-560) has as its aiming point the only tree on the course. No. 15 (525-640) is a certain three-shot hole to an elevated green. No. 18 (450-565) has the large Milk Carton bunker guarding the green.

Best advice for first-timers: Buy a yardage book. Useful and cleverly written.​