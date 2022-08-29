Pospisil: No turkeys were harmed in 'unreal' disqualification at Korn Ferry Tour’s Q school

Leading into it, the only buzz generating from the pre-qualifying stage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Q school at Quarry Oaks was that ex-college football coach Rick Neuheisel would be caddying for his son.

Then came a shocking story of cheating beyond the pale. The Nebraska Section PGA was ready for it.

Matt Moroz of Philadelphia was disqualified Friday after the tournament ended.

According to Ryan French, who writes for the Fire Pit Collective that is associated with Golf Digest, Nebraska PGA officials, which included PGA Tour official Tom Hearn from Lincoln, received allegations of suspicious behavior by Moroz after the second round. Notably his fellow competitors in the group believing Moroz twice hit into penalty areas only to find his ball in good position.

On the fifth hole Friday, Moroz claimed to have holed out for an eagle 2 from a wet lie in the left rough from under the tree. Andrew Ni and Grant Haefner, the other competitors in the group, thought the shot would have stopped left and short of the green.

According to French: “Neither Haefner nor Ni saw Moroz retrieve his ball out of the hole. Haefner and Ni both recall Moroz saying something like: ‘Maybe it bounced off the turkeys.’ It was a reference to a flock of turkeys that were loitering in the rough. Moroz denied saying that, adding, ‘Maybe my caddie, Andy, did it as a joke.’

Two holes later, with a spotter/rules official present, the left-handed Moroz pulled his drive into the right penalty area 30 yards from the spotter. The latter stuck a red flag in the ground where Moroz’s ball entered the wooded area and headed across the fairway for a ball search.

When the group made it to the green, Moroz’s ball was 15 feet from the hole on the fringe. And said he was putting for birdie. He later claimed his caddie found the ball just outside the penalty area. That was enough for Ni’s caddie, who went to the rules official who helped with the ball search to explain the situation. That official returned to the penalty area, and found a ball with Moroz’s markings.

Moroz, who French reported complained and acted as if he had back pain the rest of the round, chipped in for a legitimate birdie on the 18th hole. Which moved the cut line up. For the moment.

Hearn met with the three pros and two caddies. After hearing Moroz’s recollection about the seventh hole, Hearn pulled a ball from his pocket that had Moroz’s markings. Haefner told French that Moroz initially denied it was his before relenting, Hearn said it was found where the spotter/rules official had placed the marking flag and Moroz tried to alibi that it was a ball he hit from a previous round.

The spotter was called into the room for his version. Subsequently, the entire group drove in SUVs to the seventh fairway, the spotter showed his spot, Moroz showed his divot that was around the corner from where the spotter had seen the ball go into the penalty area.

French wrote it took several hours to sort out. Each pro gave Hearn a written statement. Moroz was DQ’d.

It didn’t help Rick Neuheisel’s son Joe, an amateur. He was 3 over and two strokes from making the cut and advancing to the next stage.

Golf Digest wrote about Moroz before, in 2017 when he claimed to have made three holes in one, two on par-4 holes, in eight days, to bring his career total to 17. When French contacted Moroz over the weekend, the pro’s “official” count was 32 (not counting four he made in incomplete rounds) with eight coming on par-4s.

Twitter, of course, went off in the golf world with this tale.

“Unreal story," five-time Nebraska Section champion Ryan Vermeer of Happy Hollow wrote, “and I am very proud of how my Section Staff and Tom Hearn handled a very unbelievable series of events. Extremely professional in everything they do.”

As far as we know, no turkeys were harmed on the fifth hole. They’re gobbling up the story like we are. ​