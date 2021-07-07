Pospisil: Omaha Country Club has lots of bite after previous U.S. Senior Opens barked up low scores

Els says he sees the “bones” of a USGA event, including the rough.

“If you come here with not much game, you're not going to have a great week. I found that in all the other U.S. Opens I've played, you've got to have some game because the test is so that they want to identify the best player in the field, and if you're not quite on your game, you're going to have a pretty tough time scoring eventually," the Big Easy said. “You might get away with it with one or two rounds, but over four rounds, you've got to have some game.

“This course is exactly the same setup (as a U.S. Open). I wouldn't say the rough is as bad as I've ever seen it, but it's at least a half a shot if you go in there.”

Furyk thinks 13-under, as Perry posted in 2013, is unattainable.

“It's one of those courses that, when you're setting it up, you're not worried about are they going to rip the golf course up?" he said "You're worried more about is it going to be playable in spots. I'm curious to see how much — you know, how dry is it going to get? How firm and fast is it going to get? If it does, if it gets really firm, really fast, quick, I don't see 13-under par, but I guess (Perry) finished with like 63, 64. I'm still scratching my head and trying to figure out where that came from.”