Pospisil: Omaha Country Club has lots of bite after previous U.S. Senior Opens barked up low scores

If it wasn’t what Kenny Perry shot here in 2013, it was Steve Stricker’s record in the previous U.S. Senior Open.
Omaha Country Club is set up this week at its gnarliest, hardly a coincidental reaction by the United States Golf Association to Perry’s 13-under or Stricker’s 19-under two years ago at Notre Dame
“I apologized to all my competitors that the golf course is a lot harder this year because it's totally different than 2013," Perry said. “I think the USGA is actually going to throw us a curveball this year, and this golf course is going to show some teeth.
“I don't think they like us shooting that kind of low scores for a major championship.”
As the two-time Senior Open champion sees it, the new drought-resistance bent grass greens are putting faster, some have new contours and some of the holes have been lengthened with new tees.
Above all, though, the rough.
It’s far closer to U.S. Open rough than what the 50-and-over crew routinely sees on the PGA Tour Champions.
“I felt like the rough in ’13 was half of what it is this year," Perry said. “I mean I haven't seen anybody even attempt a shot out of the heavy grass and move it more than 150 yards.
“We could play out of the rough in ’13. It was bad but it just seemed like you could actually get away with it, a shot off line.”
Don’t misconstrue Perry. He’s not griping. And the last one to bemoan the conditions would be Rocco Mediate, who tied for third in 2013. He says, “I enjoy the penalizing part of a USGA open.”
“Rough is evil. But that's what you want at these tournaments, right? That's what I want. I want to pay a price if I miss, and I will. So will the rest of the field," Mediate said. “That's what you want to have. It's like the old saying way back when — 'We're not trying to embarrass the best players, we're trying to identify them.' And it does.
“Guys are already talking about, 'Oh, my God, the rough is so high.' That's what it's supposed to be. They're not complaining. They're just like, what are you going to do?”
Bernhard Langer, a top-15 finisher in 2013 who would be the oldest to win the Senior Open, brought up the extreme elevation changes and the punishing rough.
Then came his observation that OCC members will want framed for their dens: “The greens are very severe. I mean, everybody talks about Augusta greens. I think these are more severe than Augusta in terms of slopes.”
OCC in the same breath as the home of the Masters, and not about hiking the hills? Langer might just have become an honorary club member.
Those three have seen OCC before. How about the new generation, Ernie Els and Jim Furyk, U.S. Open champions playing in their first Senior Opens?
Els says he sees the “bones” of a USGA event, including the rough.
“If you come here with not much game, you're not going to have a great week. I found that in all the other U.S. Opens I've played, you've got to have some game because the test is so that they want to identify the best player in the field, and if you're not quite on your game, you're going to have a pretty tough time scoring eventually," the Big Easy said. “You might get away with it with one or two rounds, but over four rounds, you've got to have some game.
“This course is exactly the same setup (as a U.S. Open). I wouldn't say the rough is as bad as I've ever seen it, but it's at least a half a shot if you go in there.”
Furyk thinks 13-under, as Perry posted in 2013, is unattainable.
“It's one of those courses that, when you're setting it up, you're not worried about are they going to rip the golf course up?" he said "You're worried more about is it going to be playable in spots. I'm curious to see how much — you know, how dry is it going to get? How firm and fast is it going to get? If it does, if it gets really firm, really fast, quick, I don't see 13-under par, but I guess (Perry) finished with like 63, 64. I'm still scratching my head and trying to figure out where that came from.”
So who stands on the 18th green Sunday — it’s a scheduled 7 p.m. finish — with the Francis Ouimet Trophy that the USGA is showcasing on everything from staff caps to T-shirts in the merchandise pavilion?
Said Perry: “When I won, I was able to overpower the golf course and was able to carry a lot of these forced bunkers and was able to drive it straight enough and keep it in fairways where I had an advantage.
“So I look at the guys like a Retief Goosen or an Ernie or somebody who can bomb it and still hit it fairly straight. That type of player is really going to have an advantage this week.”
Now, can they putt like Perry did on the weekend eight years ago?
Columnist Tom Shatel is going with Furyk as his pick this week. Mine is Goosen.
The South African won his first U.S. Open (2001) on Perry Maxwell greens and in the summer heat at Southern Hills in Tulsa. That combination may be a winner again for him 20 years later.
