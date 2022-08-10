Pospisil: One of the challenges at the 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship? Dry weather

Jim Nedrow’s lawn is much larger than yours.

And while you struggle this dry summer — the worst Nedrow remembers since 2012 — with trying to keep your blue and rye grasses from crackling underfoot, his playing surfaces at Indian Creek are a green ribbon of 7,700 yards.

This week for the Pinnacle Bank Championship that ends the regular season on the Korn Ferry Tour, next week when the pro shop takes green fees again, whenever.

Jim Duncan has been the tournament director from the tour all six years the PBC has been at Indian Creek, where Nedrow has been the course superintendent for 17 years.

“I've been here almost every month at some point many times, and this golf course is very reflective of what kind of condition it stays in all year," Duncan said. “It's still a public course and it's not completely tweaked all the time, but all the right stuff’s in place to push the button and tweak it.

“It's hard to do.”

Especially the challenges posed this year. Dry weather. New personnel on his staff. This week he’ll use 20 or 30 workers, depending on the day., to maintain the tournament course and the facility’s third nine, which gets a welcome week’s rest until dawn next Monday.

Sunday night, thundershowers popped up in Douglas County. Some spots in Omaha, it rained more than an inch. In Indian Creek’s gauge, .22.

“It got us through a day or two," Nedrow said Tuesday. “Mentally, it felt like it was more than that. It gave us a chance to take a deep breath and relax and take a day off, like mentally at least, and focus on other things.

“It’s going to be short lived. The benefits are probably already gone. We have evaporation rates approaching three 10ths of an inch (a day).”

Indian Creek updated its irrigation system as part of renovations completed in 2011. It provides good coverage, good pressure and volume. “But anytime you have to get the course through on an irrigation system alone, you run into situations where dry spots get dry or wet spots get wetter," he said.

If you have a sprinkler system, you know watering zones overlap. So does Indian Creek’s. It becomes a balancing act, a checkerboard of soft and dry.

Optimally, Nedrow wants, the tour wants — and the players are used to — firm turf at Indian Creek. No dartboard greens. Had it rained more Sunday night, Nedrow said, he could have shut down the irrigation system for the week and “firm the place up.”

The field of 156 that tees up Thursday, including Husker grads Scott Gutschewski of Omaha and Brandon Crick of McCook, will find the rough not as severe and drier in some spots. Miss a drive, miss it wide, Nedrow said. It’s worse to be 6 yards offline, because of overlap from the fairway sprinklers, than 15.

When he drives around, he notices the areas under stress. He took a different tack the other night, viewing with an objective eye.

“I actually left that drive around way more optimistic about the tournament conditions. We have more rough than I think I realized and it's in the right places for the most part. Green banks have a lot of rough and so I think I think it will be OK. It’s not going to be as penal as in years past.”

If Nedrow weren’t knee deep in turfgrass, he might have been treating your pet or livestock. The native of Norfolk worked on a farm in high school and went to UNL as an animal science major. After his freshman year, he was hired at Norfolk Country Club.

“Ryan Reisert, the superintendent there, kind of took me under his wing, showed me some things and piqued my interest.”

Nedrow switched majors, worked at the Country Club of Lincoln through college and then a year at Happy Hollow Club before hired by Indian Creek owners Bill and Brett Gottsch. It’s 17 years later. Same job.

“Yeah, I'm proud of that. I really am," Nedrow said. “When we started that renovation, I was really young, you know, and with very limited experience. I remember talking to a mentor of mine. He sat me down. ‘I’m going to be really honest,’ he said. ‘Not very many superintendents don't survive what you're going to go through with those renovations. Either wears them out and they leave the industry or they become the scapegoat for issues that come up during the renovation.’

“I took that to heart. I made some mistakes, for sure. I mean, we struggled in 2010. I learned from those mistakes. Bill and Brett were really supportive through that process. The entire facility was supportive through that process. I made it through that and I’m far better off because of those struggles.”

Crick in good position

Brandon Crick is in his best position in pro golf since 2019.

At No. 52 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, the McCook native and Husker graduate is virtually assured of staying on the tour next year at the worst.

He has two ways of getting to the PGA Tour.

Like any player ranked as low as No. 120 this week, a win in the regular season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship that starts Thursday at Indian Creek would put Crick immediately among the top 25 in points who will go up to the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. Or by being in the top 75, he's in the three-event tour finals, in which another 25 PGA Tour cards will be determined. If he's not in the finals' top 25, he has a full exemption for next year's Korn Ferry season.

Crick was No. 54 in 2019, the year of his only runner-up finish on the KF Tour. He’s had only one top-10 week since then, but he’s had seven top-25s this season to match his total from the combined 2020-21 season. He stayed on the tour this year by going through the Korn Ferry qualifying tournament.

“I'm happy with how I positioned myself,’’ Crick said. “I’ve played some good golf this year and had a lot of top 25s. This week obviously, in order to get to the PGA Tour, I'm going to have to win.

“It’s nice to have that little comfort level where I can maybe play a little bit more aggressive at times and know that that's what I need to do to get to the next level, the PGA Tour. But also it's a golf course that you have to be patient on.”

Crick has an 8:13 a.m. tee time Thursday on hole 10. Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski, a PGA Tour member this season who was one of the last two to get into the tournament as an alternate, has a 12:32 p.m. tee time on hole 1.

Golf Channel coverage of the PBC runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The $850,000 tournament concludes Sunday, presenting $153,000 to the winner and the tour handling out those 25 PGA Tour cards.

Indian Creek has been stretched to 7,721 yards with the addition of 160 yards from three new tees. Crick, who tied for 11th in 2020 and 12th in 2021, said he anticipates those will cause scores to be a little higher.

“What I always loved about Indian Creek is that you have to hit good shot after good shot in order to play well and I think that suits my game pretty well. There’s a level of patience out here that 2 or 3 under a day will go a long way.”

Justin Suh, with a tie for second last week in Utah, became the 15th player to surpass the 875-point mark the tour considers its fail-safe threshold for players to finish inside the top 25.

That leaves 10 to be decided by this week. Nos. 21 to 27 are within 31 points of each other, Nos. 24 to 28 separated by nine points. Five of the next six players behind No. 25 have won events this year.

As for the top-75 cutoff, 16 points separate No. 73 from No. 80.

In the field are all current top 25 players, all 22 tournament winners this season (no one has won twice), 52 past KF Tour winners with 68 total wins (Zecheng Dou and Robby Shelton have three apiece) and five PGA Tour winners with seven total wins (Sangmoon Bae and Fabián Gómez have two apiece).