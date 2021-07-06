Pospisil: Plenty of underdogs at U.S. Senior Open in Omaha

He’s one who’s heard second-hand about OCC’s hills. His source was friend Matt Sughrue, a 2013 qualifier.

“He talked about how hard the course was to walk and how difficult the course was. That is about all I know about it so far.”

Daggett, 50, Colorado: Wisconsin is his home state, and the public links player went back, to where he never had made the cut in the Wisconsin Amateur or had any win of consequence, and broke par in a gale.

“I’m still in shock that I’m going to the U.S. Senior Open,” said Daggett, a sales manager for a car dealer. “I very rarely qualify for the State Amateur, and all of a sudden, I’m going to the U.S. Senior.”

Keith Decker, 61, Virginia: Nebraska’s record for amateur state titles is 10. This retired sales rep for a furniture manufacturer, a lifelong amateur, has won 31 in his state.

The Virginia golf hall of famer said he entered Senior Open qualifying seven or eight times, three times making the alternate list, but this year was the first time he’s gotten to the show.