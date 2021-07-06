Pospisil: Plenty of underdogs at U.S. Senior Open in Omaha

Remember Peter Horrobin from 2013? The underdog story of the U.S. Senior Open, the qualifier from Jamaica who didn’t make the cut but left Omaha in better financial shape with backing from the SilverStone Group.
Who will fill his shoes, become a gallery favorite, this week at Omaha Country Club?
Is he Jim Patterson, an HVAC contractor by trade? George “Buck” Brittain, a district court judge from Virginia? Greg Daggett, who had a career round just to get into a playoff to qualify? Or any of the other 31 amateurs who played their way to Omaha?
Listen to some of their stories:
Patterson, 53, Massachusetts: “This is a bucket list item for me,’’ he told Mass Golf. “I thought maybe I’d qualify for a U.S. Senior Amateur at some point, but U.S. Senior Open, never even on my radar. It’s incredible, it’s one of those tournaments you never think you’re going to get to as an amateur.”
It was a bittersweet moment. He was remembering his former golf instructor, who died last fall after being caught in a violent thunderstorm on a golf course.
Brittain, 54, Virginia: He was in a state seniors tournament when the call came last week that he made it in the field as an alternate.
“My goal is to not hit any spectators,” Brittain told the Bristol (Virginia) Herald Courier. “If I play well the golf will take care of itself, just try to keep from being star struck and just concentrate on playing once the tournament starts.”
He’s one who’s heard second-hand about OCC’s hills. His source was friend Matt Sughrue, a 2013 qualifier.
“He talked about how hard the course was to walk and how difficult the course was. That is about all I know about it so far.”
Daggett, 50, Colorado: Wisconsin is his home state, and the public links player went back, to where he never had made the cut in the Wisconsin Amateur or had any win of consequence, and broke par in a gale.
“I’m still in shock that I’m going to the U.S. Senior Open,” said Daggett, a sales manager for a car dealer. “I very rarely qualify for the State Amateur, and all of a sudden, I’m going to the U.S. Senior.”
Keith Decker, 61, Virginia: Nebraska’s record for amateur state titles is 10. This retired sales rep for a furniture manufacturer, a lifelong amateur, has won 31 in his state.
The Virginia golf hall of famer said he entered Senior Open qualifying seven or eight times, three times making the alternate list, but this year was the first time he’s gotten to the show.
“Mostly these guys out there are going to be pros. They do it for a living,’’ he told the Martinsville (Virginia) Bulletin. “They do it on TV and it’s household names that every one of us would know like Freddie Couples and Bernhard Langer and those guys. People everybody would know. They don’t know who I am, obviously. But it’s going to be quite an experience playing with them.”
Todd White, 53, South Carolina: Football conflicted with qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur, which is the only United States Golf Association championship he hasn’t played. A high school golf coach, he played in eight U.S. Amateurs, the 1995 centennial U.S. Open and the 2013 Walker Cup. Omaha is his 30th USGA championship.
Drew Forrester, 58, Maryland: Waited five hours for the rest of the qualifying field to complete their rounds, then survived a 3-for-1 playoff by making birdie on the fourth extra hole. A former general manager of indoor pro soccer teams and then a sports talk host, he coaches boys golf at a parochial school and is his Catholic parish’s director of outreach. He had been 0 for 6 in qualifiers.
The odds are against the amateurs, whose numbers are the most since 2012. After William C. (Bill) Campbell was runner-up in the inaugural 1980 tournament, no one else has cracked the top 10. Only 17 made the 36-hole cut during the 10 tournaments of the 2010s. When no one did in 2019 at Notre Dame, it was the first shutout since 2003.
And, you ask, what ever happened to Peter Horrobin? From what we can tell, he’s returned to Jamaica and is still playing in pro events.