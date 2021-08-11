Pospisil: Standings points will be Pinnacle Bank Championship's biggest prize

The money is nice, but the points matter most this week at Indian Creek for the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
A win in the regular-season finale on the Korn Ferry Tour pays $135,000. The more valuable commodity will be the 600 points to the champion. The runner-up logs 330 points. The rest of the top-10 scale: 210, 150, 120, 110, 100, 94, 88, 82.
Those points dictate the futures for the entire field of 156 golfers who qualified through the tour’s point standings. No sponsor’s exemptions, no Monday qualifiers.
Essentially, there are three competitions to watch starting Thursday. The tournament itself. The battle to be in the top 25 in points and stand Sunday night on the 18th green at Indian Creek to receive 2021-22 PGA Tour cards. The battle to be no worse than 75th, worth a spot in the three-tournament Korn Ferry finals and a fully exempt spot on the Korn Ferry Tour for next season.
There are three ex-Huskers playing — Gutschewski, Brandon Crick and Brady Schnell — and each needs a good week. Gootch is 57th, Crick 91st and Schnell 121st in points. We’ll use them as illustrations for how this week will work.
Gutschewski has mathematical hopes of getting to No. 25 on a win. But he can’t fall out of the top 75, either. So he knows going into the finals that he’ll be back on this tour in 2022 at the worst. If he finishes among the top 25 point getters in the finals, then he’ll be in the second Korn Ferry group to get their PGA Tour promotions.
Crick is far enough back for the top 75 that he will need a first or second to get all of its benefits. But he also can gain partial status for the 2022 tour by staying in the top 100. He’s 74 points ahead of No. 100 Kevin Yu.
Schnell can get to the top 75 only with a win. He’s 124 points away from No. 100, so a top-three finish seems needed to get to that threshold.
The tension in Sunday’s final round could be like hasn’t been seen here since the last time Omaha closed the tour’s regular season in 2013 with the old Cox Classic at Champions Run.
Start with the top-25 bubble. Only 18 points separate Roberto Diaz in 27th (1,404 points) from Taylor Montgomery in 24th (1,422). Montgomery played the final four holes 4-under at last week’s Utah Championship to tie for second and gain 150 extra points.
If Montgomery misses the cut, Diaz needs to finish 40th or better on the weekend. Peter Uihlein is in 25th (1,412) and Austin Smotherman in 26th (1,405).
“It’s pretty bunched around the 24, 25, 26, 27 spot,” Montgomery told PGATOUR.com. “Anything can really happen. If I get inside the top 25, great. I’m not going to treat it as life or death. It is a big deal, but I can’t look at it as if I don’t get through, then I might as well quit. A lot of people do look at it that way.”
The race for the top-75 is close, too. Taylor Dickson is in 75th, 16 points ahead of Jose de Jesus Rodriguez.
Those in the tournament who are assured of getting their PGA Tour card Sunday are No. 1 Stephen Jaeger, Chad Ramey, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg, Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, David Lipsky, Brandon Wu, Paul Barjon, Max McGreevy, Andrew Novak, Dylan Wu and Cameron Young. Jared Wolfe and Nick Hardy, at No. 19 and 20 respectively, may be as well.
The $750,000 tournament will have live Golf Channel telecasts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each round. Seth Reeves was the 2020 champion, but is skipping the tournament for the birth of his first child.
Who will win the Pinnacle Bank Championship?
From Kevin Prise of PGATOUR.com comes his yearly list of 10 golfers to watch (Prise’s comments are edited for brevity).
1. Taylor Pendrith (No. 5 in points). The Canadian has long cemented his first tour card but is still seeking his first Korn Ferry Tour title. With 19 top-25s this season, including a T2 at last year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship, now just might be his time.
2. Greyson Sigg (No. 6). The Georgia alum began his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season strong in 2020 and hasn’t let up, accumulating 18 top-25s in 31 starts. He finished T15 at last week’s PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship.
3. Stephan Jaeger (No. 1). The Korn Ferry Tour Points leader has already secured two titles this season, in addition to eight another top-10 finishes, and a victory would tie him with Jason Gore for most Korn Ferry Tour wins of all-time (seven).
4. Joshua Creel (No. 32). After a breakthrough victory at last week’s Utah Championship, Creel has risen from No. 103 to No. 32 on the Points List in his last five events..
5. Chad Ramey (No. 3). The Mississippi State alum’s breakthrough title was at the Live and Work in Maine Open in late June.
6. Cameron Young (No. 18). The Wake Forest alum comes full circle this week, as he Monday qualified into last year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship and finished T11, kick-starting a wild ride that saw him secure special temporary membership and win back-to-back events this spring.
7. Hayden Buckley (No. 31). The Missouri alum is not afraid to make birdies in bunches, as evidenced by a final-round 61 at last week’s Utah Championship to surge into a T2 finish.
8. Taylor Moore (No. 4). The Arkansas alum has been one of the Korn Ferry Tour’s most dynamic players this summer, having secured his first tour card with a 1-2 stretch last month.
9. Ben Kohles (No. 21). The Virginia alum (and 2012 Cox Classic champion) has displayed steady form throughout the season and he’s on the verge of securing his first tour card since 2013.
10. Scott Gutschewski (No. 57). The local hero finds himself in a nothing-to-lose situation as he has a finals berth assured. He just might free-wheel his way to a title in front of rabid supporters.
Honorary starter
Elkhorn North sophomore golfer Emily Karmazin will be the honorary starter Thursday at the Pinnacle Bank Champions with a ceremonial tee shot on hole 1 at Indian Creek.
She was selected because of her medical-treatment experience at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, one of the PBC’s primary charities. At two weeks, after a hospital pediatrician detected a heart murmur, the hospital cardiac team determined her heart was affected by an Atrial Ventricular Septal Defect and a leaky mitral valve. At 3, she underwent open-heart surgery twice in less than 24 hours.
Rare Wyoming pro
Joshua Creel is carrying the banner of the state of Wyoming to Omaha. The list of Cowboy State natives to win on PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour champions doubled last week when Cheyenne-born Creel made a 30-footer on the final hole at the Utah Championships. Sheridan-born Jim Benepe won once on the PGA Tour.
Creel intended to skip the PBC when he was 64th on the Korn Ferry points list. Now that he’s 32nd, he flew home to Oklahoma City for a day with his pregnant wife (due date is January) and then drove his pickup to Omaha.
“I’m sure I have to finish first or second there as well to sneak into that top 25, but you never know,” Creel said Sunday. “I’m playing good golf. We will see what happens.”