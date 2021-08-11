Pospisil: Standings points will be Pinnacle Bank Championship's biggest prize

The money is nice, but the points matter most this week at Indian Creek for the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

A win in the regular-season finale on the Korn Ferry Tour pays $135,000. The more valuable commodity will be the 600 points to the champion. The runner-up logs 330 points. The rest of the top-10 scale: 210, 150, 120, 110, 100, 94, 88, 82.

Those points dictate the futures for the entire field of 156 golfers who qualified through the tour’s point standings. No sponsor’s exemptions, no Monday qualifiers.

Essentially, there are three competitions to watch starting Thursday. The tournament itself. The battle to be in the top 25 in points and stand Sunday night on the 18th green at Indian Creek to receive 2021-22 PGA Tour cards. The battle to be no worse than 75th, worth a spot in the three-tournament Korn Ferry finals and a fully exempt spot on the Korn Ferry Tour for next season.

There are three ex-Huskers playing — Gutschewski, Brandon Crick and Brady Schnell — and each needs a good week. Gootch is 57th, Crick 91st and Schnell 121st in points. We’ll use them as illustrations for how this week will work.