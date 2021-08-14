Pospisil: Stephan Jaeger looking for elusive third win at Pinnacle Bank Championship

It was one Jaeger bomb after another for the third-round leader at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
And if he holds that spot Sunday at Indian Creek, Stephan Jaeger will get his second chance at the PGA Tour.
It would be his third win of the two-year superseason on the Korn Ferry Tour. That would give him a full exemption on the PGA Tour for next season. Jaeger last was there in 2018.
He thrilled the late-afternoon crowd Saturday, those who apparently didn’t have Garth Brooks tickets, with a 50-footer for eagle on the 15th and a 90-footer for birdie on the 18th to shoot 65 and get to 12-under.
“Early on I missed a couple in the makeable range," Jaeger said. “My speed’s been really good so you know when your speed is good on those 20- and 25-footers, you read these greens and they’re so pure that you have some chances.”
Jaeger is a 2012 Tennessee-Chattanooga graduate who’s won six times on the Korn Ferry Tour. Seven is the record, by 2005 Cox Classic champion Jason Gore.
Jaeger’s first win of the 43-tournament, 2020-21 season necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, was at Boise last August. The first Korn Ferry finals event is at Boise next week.
He picked up his second win in a playoff at the Emerald Coast Classic in April. The third win has been elusive. He was runner-up in Knoxville, Tennessee, and three weeks later lost a playoff to Mito Pereria in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“I've said this before. This year has been different than the years past, I've given myself a lot more opportunities this year," Jaeger said. “I’ve felt I’ve left a third win out here.”
He expects to be relaxed when he goes out in the final twosome Sunday with Wade Binfield, No. 149 in points, who’s a stroke behind at 11-under after a 67.
“I know I don’t have to win to keep my card or try to get into the top 25,” Jaeger said. “There’s a lot of pressure in doing that.”
Two strokes behind Jaeger are Chad Ramey, who could overtake Jaeger for No. 1 with a win, plus Curtis Thompson, 2018 PBC champion David Skinns and Blayne Barber.
Sunday is about the win, and McCook’s Brandon Crick at 9-under is in contention. But it’s also about the guys on the bubbles to get into the top 25 — for their PGA Tour cards for next season — and into the top 75 who move on to Boise for the three-tournament points sprint with the 75 coming down from the PGA Tour after its regular-season ender Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.
In top-25 limbo are Taylor Montgomery and Peter Uihlein, neither of whom can hit a shot Sunday, but will be somewhere close to Indian Creek. Each is helpless, waiting and hoping his bubble doesn’t burst.
They lost their chances to control their destinies by missing the 36-hole cut Friday. Neither was close. Uihlein missed by three, Montgomery by five. They came to Omaha in 24th and 25th place. With Austin Smotherman playing well and in the tie at 9-under that includes Crick, Montgomery is projected to be No. 25 and Uihlein on the outside at No. 26.
As for the bubble for No. 75 and the last golden ticket to Boise, the helpless ones are cut-missers Evan Harmeling, Joey Garber, Tag Ridings and Augusto Nunez. Going into Sunday only Nunez is projected on the outside at No. 76. Kevin Dougherty and Taylor Dickson are inside, Patrick Fishburn close behind Nunez. Only 37 points separate No. 71 (Garber) from No. 77 (Fishburn).
And if Crick (No. 82 after Saturday) could hijack the tournament with his first career Korn Ferry win, that would shake up the bubbles even more.
Former Husker 'in good place'
Saturday, Brandon Crick cut his deficit by two.
It makes a Sunday comeback more manageable for the Korn Ferry Tour pro from McCook.
Crick got to 9-under at the Pinnacle Bank Championship with a third-round 66. He had six birdies and a three-putt bogey at Indian Creek.
“I know that 5-under was a good score today," Crick said. “It moved me up a little bit and put me in a good place for (Sunday) to be able to at least shoot a low one and maybe contend at the end.”
Crick is three strokes off the lead held by tour points leader Stephan Jaeger of Germany. Crick will be in the fourth-to-last twosome Sunday with Patrick Fishburn.
The other two Husker graduates in the $750,000 tournament remained in the middle of the pack.
Brady Schnell is tied for 36th at 5-under after matching par 71. The Millard West alum was at 7-under twice, after birdies on holes 10 and 12, but bogeyed two of the next three holes.
Ralston grad Scott Gutschewski is tied for 42nd at 4-under. He shot 70 Saturday, starting strong with three birdies through seven holes, but bogeyed the next two holes and dropped to 3-under with a bogey on the par-4 11th before picking up the stroke with a birdie on the par-5 15th.
Crick also birdied three of the first seven, then bogeyed the eighth.
“The only hiccup was that three putt on 8, other than that I hit the ball well, putted pretty well," Crick said. “I’m playing well. I hit a lot of good shots. Just tomorrow, I have to get a few extra putts to roll in from longer range.
He got to 9 under with a birdie on the par-5 15th, then parred in. The par on 18 was a personal victory.
“It was nice to be in the fairway the first time this week," he said.
The way it stands, Crick must win to make the three-tournament Korn Ferry finals that start Thursday in Boise, Idaho.
“I think the wind’s supposed to blow tomorrow, which plays to my advantage," he said. “I mean, western Nebraska, I'm used to the wind so I’m just going to embrace it and have fun and enjoy.
“Hopefully it's not the last one (tournament) this season but we're just going to go out and have fun and just keep doing what I'm doing.”