Pospisil: Stephan Jaeger looking for elusive third win at Pinnacle Bank Championship

“I've said this before. This year has been different than the years past, I've given myself a lot more opportunities this year," Jaeger said. “I’ve felt I’ve left a third win out here.”

He expects to be relaxed when he goes out in the final twosome Sunday with Wade Binfield, No. 149 in points, who’s a stroke behind at 11-under after a 67.

“I know I don’t have to win to keep my card or try to get into the top 25,” Jaeger said. “There’s a lot of pressure in doing that.”

Two strokes behind Jaeger are Chad Ramey, who could overtake Jaeger for No. 1 with a win, plus Curtis Thompson, 2018 PBC champion David Skinns and Blayne Barber.

Sunday is about the win, and McCook’s Brandon Crick at 9-under is in contention. But it’s also about the guys on the bubbles to get into the top 25 — for their PGA Tour cards for next season — and into the top 75 who move on to Boise for the three-tournament points sprint with the 75 coming down from the PGA Tour after its regular-season ender Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.

In top-25 limbo are Taylor Montgomery and Peter Uihlein, neither of whom can hit a shot Sunday, but will be somewhere close to Indian Creek. Each is helpless, waiting and hoping his bubble doesn’t burst.