Pospisil: The legacy of Omaha's Johnny Goodman remains

As you watch wall-to-wall Tiger Woods coverage this week with a little Masters thrown in, the next two names that will get invoked most often in reverential tones are Bobby Jones and Alister Mackenzie.

The golf great who had the vision for Augusta National and the golf architect who made it happen.

Without Omaha’s Johnny Goodman, their history could have gone on a different course.

With a willing assist from yours truly, ​The Golf Channel this week spotlighted Goodman and the fateful impact of his stunning victory over Jones at Pebble Beach at the 1929 U.S. Amateur.

“Nebraska Golf – Out of the Shadows,’’ my recently published book for The World-Herald on the state’s rich golf history, was highlighted in the six-minute feature. And from the book, I read part of my account of the pivotal hole of the match:

One sports great was waiting at the 17th tee for Johnny Goodman to hit.

Bobby Jones.

Another sports great was on the grounds that late summer day at Pebble Beach Golf Links and likely had caught up to the immense gallery that had grown by the hole.

Jim Thorpe.

Even though he had won the 1927 Trans-Mississippi Amateur, Goodman was 18 and an outsider to golf’s elite. Some had tried to keep the Omahan out of the 1929 U.S. Amateur because he was a sporting goods salesman, a no-no to the United State Golf Association in the day.

Goodman was facing one of golf’s most demanding shots on a par-3, the 17th. You know, the hole where Jack Nicklaus with a 1-iron and Tom Watson with a wedge won U.S. Opens.

“I was one up and two to go, but completely numb all over,’’ Goodman recalled twenty years later. “It was my honor. I sensed that it was now or never. The 17th is about a 215-yard carry, with traps in front, the ocean behind and wind everywhere.

“I hit a spoon (today’s 3-wood) some 10 feet from the cup for a cinch three. And I needed it, for Bobby likewise got well on and almost canned his putt. It hopped out. I knew I was over the hill then and the last hole was just easy fun.”

Had Goodman not won that day, how could history have changed? Would Jones have gone deep into the tournament, never getting the chance to meet course architect Alister Mackenzie and create Augusta National and the Masters? Would Goodman have faded away, never becoming the last amateur to win the U.S. Open?

Jones took advantage of his free time, as Atlanta Constitution columnist Ed Danforth predicted from miles away the next day:

“What a novelty it must be to Bobby to have the tournament over with so soon and to be free to lounge about watching the play proceed and absorbing California atmosphere without nerve strain.”

Jones stayed on the Monterey Peninsula the rest of tournament week. He played Cypress Point, a Mackenzie course. Then he played an exhibition at Pasatiempo, where he renewed acquaintances with Mackenzie. The Scottish architect also had been on the peninsula all week, watching the Amateur with a keen eye as one who contributed to Pebble’s renovations in advance of the tournament.

The loser in the Jones-Mackenzie collaboration was another famed architect, Donald Ross, who purportedly had a handshake agreement with Jones for his Augusta course. Miffed by the rebuff, Jones turned toward improving one of his North Carolina courses. Pinehurst No. 2.

So it all worked out, to golf’s benefit.

And we know what happened to Goodman. It also worked out for the one who started as a caddie at the Field Club. He became the last amateur to win the U.S. Open and the last to win the U.S. Amateur as a past U.S. Open champion.

Goodman’s Masters history was brief. He played in only 1936, finishing 43rd. He was invited to the inaugural in 1934 as the reigning U.S. Open champion, but was saving money for his Walker Cup trip and stayed home.

Longtime Omaha golf pro Don Germer and others, including the late John Tomasiewicz, have pushed for Johnny Goodman’s inclusion into the World Golf Hall of Fame as a winner of two majors, as the U.S. Amateur was considered through Jack Nicklaus’ time and even in the early years of Tiger’s pursuit of Jack’s count of 18 pro majors and two U.S. Amateurs.

From the attention Goodman received this week, maybe some on the hall’s nomination committee will take note.

