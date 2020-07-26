Pospisil: Three Schaakes will find way onto the Pinnacle Bank Championship course

Wouldn’t you know, the year that brothers Carson and Alex Schaake are together in the Pinnacle Bank Championship, it’s a fanless event.

Their galleries would have been among the largest at Indian Creek next week. But during this year of the coronavirus pandemic, there can be no friends, no family — not even parents Ryan and Margie — following them around the course.

Correct that. Their father will be a volunteer scorer, at worst being in the same group with each son once the first two days. But if their tee times aren’t in the same half of the field, he could follow them both each day.

How about their mother?

“She’ll be refreshing the internet for ‘Korn Ferry’ every two seconds, hole by hole waiting for scores to post,” Ryan Schaake said. “Wish we could both be out there but we understand today’s world.”

The fourth Pinnacle Bank Championship runs from Thursday to next Sunday. It will not be televised. Other Nebraskans playing are Scott Gutschewski from Omaha, Brandon Crick from McCook and Brady Schnell, who graduated from Millard West and, like the other two, played at NU.