Pospisil: Why you should come out to the Pinnacle Bank Championship

It’s broiling hot. It’s two weeks away from Nebraska in Dublin.

Why should you come out to the Pinnacle Bank Championship this weekend?

Because…

“It’s the greatest week in sports."

If Kevin Prise says it once, he’ll say it hundreds of times this week at Indian Creek. He’s the Korn Ferry Tour’s version of Jim McKay intoning, “The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat,” every Saturday afternoon.

As an associate editor at PGATOUR.com, Prise could just be repeating a made-up catch phrase by the tour. No way. He coined it, he lives it.

“It’s the greatest week in sports."

Why?

“Because it's the dream being realized for these guys," Prise said. “These pro golfers, they've worked for it their whole life. Like if you're a golfer as a kid and you like the game and are fascinated with the game, this is the week that is the pinnacle. No pun.

“This is the ultimate week that you're able to achieve your dream. The PGA Tour card is the ultimate diploma. It's a PhD. It's an indication that you have mastered your profession and it's no guarantee. These guys know there's only 150 or 200 of them a year out of thousands of great golfers.”

This weekend, there are multiple winners. The tournament winner, of course. But only 15 of the 25 PGA Tour cards are settled. Ten are up for grabs. Go further down the points list, and there is another set of bubble boys around the top-75 threshold. Be inside the top 75, be assured of retaining KF membership and have a chance to play the next three weeks in the tour finals for the final 25 PGA Tour cards available.

“It's just what's so special about it," Prise said. “There's the 15 guys who it's like a victory lap of sorts. They're tour bound, they're good, they can enjoy it. They get all the family and friends coming in and just soak in the week. I say it's like the least stinging missed cut ever. If there's any week you'd want to miss it, it’s now and then you can hang out with your family, go to dinner, kind of relax and get ready for that ceremony on Sunday.

“For the other guys, it's going to come down to a shot here and there for a couple people. Paul Haley last year was on the wrong side of that. And now (at No. 2 in points) he gets to come back and have that victory lap this week.”

Prise is immersed in the fortunes of the KF players. Has been since the 31-year-old was a kid in suburban Buffalo. Has been since he began following the tour in 2012 while still in college at Syracuse and since joining the PGA Tour’s multimedia crew in 2014 for what was then the Web.com Tour.

Who’s he monitoring, and whom could spectators adopt this weekend as men on the bubble?

“Kevin Roy, who's 22nd on the points list. He's the guy I'm definitely monitoring, who's from Syracuse. So he's got the upstate New York connection. He's never had his tour card. He's been pro for a decade and a guy like that, you just feel like it's going to come down to the last couple putts.

“Brian McCormack from New Jersey. Never had his card, a decade as a pro. A longtime mini tour and Monday qualifier circuit guy. he's on that line.

“Then you have the guys like Brandon Harkins who won in the Bahamas but has slowly fallen down the points list, or Michael Kim, who has top-25s nine of the last 10 weeks, so he's moving up. On the bubble, there’s so much movement. The young kids, like Akshay Bhatia, who’s 20, and Pierceson Coody, who’s right out of college, that are going at it with the vets who have never made it and some of the vets who are trying to get back.

“The intersection of storylines is just incredible.”

Prise has an intersection of his own with Omaha. His mother, the former Cynthia Jorgensen was born here. His late great-aunt, Josephine Gaeta, operated Gaeta’s Restaurant at 84th and Frederick Streets for many years. He loved her chicken parmesan.

When and how did he conceive “it’s the greatest week in sports”?

It was 2015. In Portland, Oregon, when it was Omaha, the final stop of the regular season. Harold Varner was the last man in the top 25, making the PGA Tour for the first time. A great talker, Prise says, Varner was emotional.

“He was like, ‘I can do great things making the PGA Tour. I can help out the people who helped me. Getting a PGA Tour card is going to let me do that.’” Prise said. “I was like, wow, this is the goal that they worked for, not only for themselves, but also to play on the PGA Tour platform allows them to help others and make a difference on a whole different way that you just can't at the developmental tour level.

“It allows you to reach that platform in addition to achieving the goal for yourself. Thinking about that week. I think I probably told someone the next week, ‘Man, this week, this is just the greatest week in sports, and from there it just stuck.”