Pospisil: With three national-profile golf courses set to debut, Nebraska is not par for the course

A quarter-century after Sand Hills Golf Club put Nebraska on the nation’s course map, the state is generating a second wave of intrigue for what’s coming the next year.
Three national-profile courses are to debut. In order of probable opening:
CapRock Ranch, next door to the Prairie Club in Cherry County southwest of Valentine, opens next June. Its designer is Gil Hanse, noted for his course at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
Landmand, on the panoramic bluffs north of Homer. Its designers are Rob Collins and Tad King, a duo who with this course could change attitudes about course design the way Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw with Sand Hills GC. It opens fully in 2022 after nine holes could be ready for play in the fall.
Lost Rail, in suburban southwest Omaha, is designed by Omaha Westside and NU graduate Scott Hoffman, who learned from architect Tom Fazio. His first solo project opens in 2022.
It’s a building boom not seen elsewhere in the U.S.
“Twenty years ago I wrote that Nebraska was the last frontier of golf. And I still believe that," Ron Whitten said. “When there’s three new courses being built in Nebraska, it’s hard to think of any other state having three totally new courses being built.
“It says something about what people think about the prospects of golf in the state.”
Whitten recently retired as Golf Digest's architecture editor. So who better to ask than the Omaha native about the buzz for these courses?
“It’s going to be fun to see the national attention these courses are going to get," Whitten said. “CapRock, with Gil as the architect, certainly will have it. It will sort of be a national coming out for Rob Collins and for Scott.
“It’s good to see the next generation, but actually they’re not all that young. But golf design is an old man’s game. You have to pay your dues before you finally get the chance to design something. It’s neat to see them get these opportunities.”
CapRock Ranch and Lost Rail will be membership-only courses. Landmand has sold memberships, but will primarily be open to the public.
Each one will have a distinctive character.
CapRock Ranch has eight holes along the canyon rim of the Snake River and the rest on chop hills. This was the land first identified by landowner Cleve Trimble for golf, when he brought in Hanse and design partner Jim Wagner for a routing in the early 2000s prior to his selling off land for the Prairie Club.
Landmand, once wooded hills owned by Andersen Family Farms of Dakota City, long ago was cleared for farming. While in the northeast corner of the state, it will play like many of the courses in the Sand Hills region.
Lost Rail, the last of the three courses to break ground, brings to mind the photos of Omaha Country Club’s land during its construction a century ago. Both were part farmland, part wooded hills with streams — and both had a railroad once cut through it. Hence, the inspiration for its name.
It’s the most natural site for a championship course in Douglas or Sarpy Counties since OCC. Platteview Country Club would be next on the list.
Backing, and building the project, is Bill Kubly and Landscapes Unlimited, for whom Hoffman worked coming out of college. Kubly has said this will be the No. 1 course in the Omaha area and in the top two or three in the state.
Hoffman’s routing is unique — three of the final four greens are within a pitch shot of the clubhouse — to incorporate unsurpassed views of the lower Elkhorn River Valley and beyond. The 15th hole is a dogleg par-4 that ends on the east side of the clubhouse. The tee for the 16th hole, a short par-3, is tucked away and the green is on the northwest side of the clubhouse.
The par-5 18th hole comes in from the north and its green sits 20 feet below and 20 yards east of the 16th green.
Hoffman said the aim is to have all holes seeded in the fall and to begin play in summer 2022.
CapRock Ranch will open to member play June 21, managing partner John Schuele said. At least for this year, play will be for members only because of demand and COVID-19 protocol reasons.
Schuele said the course came through the winter in good shape. As of last week, all but two greens would have been ready for use. A few fairways also can use the time before opening to fill out.
The club’s facilities are in the final stages. “Boy, I think we got really lucky building in the year we did because the supply of materials is just terrible,’’ Schuele said.
Landmand (pronounced lan-man and is Danish for “farmer”) has sold out its 100 available memberships. Because of the mystique surrounding the Collins-King collaboration, stemming from their Sweetens Cove course in Tennessee that is ranked 60th in Golfweek’s list of the best modern U.S. courses (since 1960), developer Will Anderson is expecting out-of-state golfers to account for 60% of play.
“We estimate that around 10% of our play will be from members, who we hope will be advocates for the golf course,” Andersen said in a statement. “We will hold back a few tee times each day for members, to make sure they have the chance to access the course.
“There are a lot of golfers in the area, and we are getting a ton of interest from them, but word about the course is spreading far and wide.”
Take it from Whitten, that will be the case for all three new courses in golf’s “Last Frontier.”