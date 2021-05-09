Pospisil: With three national-profile golf courses set to debut, Nebraska is not par for the course

Lost Rail, the last of the three courses to break ground, brings to mind the photos of Omaha Country Club’s land during its construction a century ago. Both were part farmland, part wooded hills with streams — and both had a railroad once cut through it. Hence, the inspiration for its name.

It’s the most natural site for a championship course in Douglas or Sarpy Counties since OCC. Platteview Country Club would be next on the list.

Backing, and building the project, is Bill Kubly and Landscapes Unlimited, for whom Hoffman worked coming out of college. Kubly has said this will be the No. 1 course in the Omaha area and in the top two or three in the state.

Hoffman’s routing is unique — three of the final four greens are within a pitch shot of the clubhouse — to incorporate unsurpassed views of the lower Elkhorn River Valley and beyond. The 15th hole is a dogleg par-4 that ends on the east side of the clubhouse. The tee for the 16th hole, a short par-3, is tucked away and the green is on the northwest side of the clubhouse.

The par-5 18th hole comes in from the north and its green sits 20 feet below and 20 yards east of the 16th green.

Hoffman said the aim is to have all holes seeded in the fall and to begin play in summer 2022.