Quarry Oaks is getting a makeover.

The high-end public course, cut into the wooded Platte River bluffs near Ashland, is closed for the 2023 season for major reconstruction.

Fairways and landing areas are being widened, all tee boxes and greens are being rebuilt, trees are being thinned out to promote air movement and enhance the stately look of the oaks, the irrigation system is being replaced, new bentgrass is being cultivated tee to green and the bunkers are being reworked with tour-quality sand.

The practice range and putting green also are being renovated.

John LaFoy, who designed the course that opened in 1996, is back to oversee the multimillion-dollar work. It will lengthen the course to more than 7,200 yards while additional tees can make it play shorter.

“We felt the timing was perfect to create a master plan that will enhance the experience both on the golf course and in the clubhouse," General Manager Joe Sutter said. “Quarry Oaks is already considered one of the top-ranked golf courses in Nebraska, and our intent with these renovations is for it to become one of the finest public golfing facilities in the United States.”

Two new on-course facilities will have restrooms and snack/beverage availability. The clubhouse also is being redesigned and remodeled.

Field Club’s new look

Several holes at the Field Club of Omaha, a course that dates to 1901, have gotten updated in the past 18 months.

The private club west of downtown built a large practice putting green and four hitting cages — the land-locked course never has had a driving range — on top of the MUD reservoir at the corner of 36th Street and Woolworth Avenue.

It’s led to the reordering of holes.

The front nine now starts with the par-4 on top of the reservoir and continues with the old No. 11, a par-4 with a new green, before returning to No. 3, which has a new back tee that takes the par-5 to nearly 500 yards.

The back nine starts with the old No. 1 and No. 2 holes, the latter now framed by four bunkers.

The latest work was reshaping the par-3 14th and par-4 15th holes, the latter having a clean look in the rough between the fairway and Center Street.

