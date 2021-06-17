Quarterfinals of Nebraska men's match play championship set

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — All of Friday’s quarterfinals in the Nebraska men’s match play championship have star power.
There’s former NFL running back Danny Woodhead, never this close to a state golf title, against 2004 champion Travis Minzel.
There’s Nate Vontz, the hottest golfer this week at Wild Horse, against Bennington’s Johnny Spellerberg in a matchup of Creighton golfers present and past.
There’s Husker golfer Caleb Badura, trying for his second match-play title in three years, against Iowa Western’s Grant Jabenis.
There’s a rematch of the 2013 final, with winner Andy Sajevic against runner-up Lance Lawson of Norfolk.
Matches begin at 7:30 a.m., with the winners advancing to Friday afternoon’s semifinals. The two survivors meet Saturday in the 36-hole final.
Omaha’s Woodhead, not far from his hometown of North Platte, on Thursday made a 5-footer on the 17th hole to keep a 1-up lead on Lincoln’s David Easley and closed out the second-round win with a 9-footer for birdie on the18th with Easley facing a shorter birdie try.
Minzel, from Lincoln, won his second match of the tournament 1-up over Ty Heimes of Battle Creek. Heimes knocked out No. 2 seed Jake Boor, the Class A high school champion from Omaha Creighton Prep, in the first round.
Lincoln’s Vontz won the first seven holes of his opening match. In the second round, opponent Christopher Atkinson from Gretna High was 3-under after nine holes – and Vontz was ahead of the UNO signee 4-up after two eagles helped him to a 7-under 29. The Bluejay junior was 9-under in the 4-and-3 win.
Badura defeated Kearney’s Cole Feddersen 5 and 3 after needing a 19-hole win over CU’s Jackson Thompson to advance out of the first round. Omaha’s Sajevic won the longest match of the day, 21 holes over recent Gretna graduate Colton Stock in the first round.
QUARTERFINALS FRIDAY
7:30 a.m.: Nate Vontz, Lincoln (1), vs. Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington (8).
7:40: Caleb Badura, Aurora (5), vs. Grant Jabenis, Omaha (20). Winners meet at 12:30 p.m.
7:50: Travis Minzel, Lincoln (15), vs. Danny Woodhead, Omaha (26).
8: Andy Sajevic, Omaha (3), vs. Lance Lawson, Norfolk (27).
RESULTS THURSDAY
First round: Vontz def. Christian Ghilardi, Lincoln, 7 and 6; Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, def. Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, 19 holes; Spellerberg def. Jack Tickle, Omaha, 5 and 3; Vance Janssen, Blair, def. Geronimo Narzzano, Beatrice, 6 and 5; Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, def. Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 1 up; Jabenis def. Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 3 and 2; Badura def. Jackson Thompson, Omaha, 19 holes; Cole Feddersen, Kearney, def. Reed Malleck, York, 20 holes; Ty Heimes, Battle Creek, def. Jake Boor, Omaha, 2 and 1; Minzel def. Glenn Bills, Grand Island, 2 and 1; Woodhead def. Tristan Nelko, Plymouth, 2 up; David Easley, Lincoln, def. Ethan Blair, Omaha, 2 and 1; Sajevic def. Colton Stock, Omaha, 21 holes; Mason Hale, Atkinson, def. Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln, 2 up; Lawson def. Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge, 1 up; Brad Rowe, Omaha, def. Drew D’Ercole, Papillion, 5 and 4.
Second round: Vontz def. Atkinson 4 and 3; Spellerberg def. Janssen 2 and 1; Jabenis def. Zielinski, 2 and 1; Badura def. Feddersen 5 and 3; Minzel def. Heimes 1 up; Woodhead def. Easley 1 up; Sajevic def. Hale 4 and 2; Lawson def. Rowe 4 and 3.