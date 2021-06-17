Quarterfinals of Nebraska men's match play championship set

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — All of Friday’s quarterfinals in the Nebraska men’s match play championship have star power.

There’s former NFL running back Danny Woodhead, never this close to a state golf title, against 2004 champion Travis Minzel.

There’s Nate Vontz, the hottest golfer this week at Wild Horse, against Bennington’s Johnny Spellerberg in a matchup of Creighton golfers present and past.

There’s Husker golfer Caleb Badura, trying for his second match-play title in three years, against Iowa Western’s Grant Jabenis.

There’s a rematch of the 2013 final, with winner Andy Sajevic against runner-up Lance Lawson of Norfolk.

Matches begin at 7:30 a.m., with the winners advancing to Friday afternoon’s semifinals. The two survivors meet Saturday in the 36-hole final.

Omaha’s Woodhead, not far from his hometown of North Platte, on Thursday made a 5-footer on the 17th hole to keep a 1-up lead on Lincoln’s David Easley and closed out the second-round win with a 9-footer for birdie on the18th with Easley facing a shorter birdie try.