Reigning champ Seth Reeves, with a baby due this week, is skipping Pinnacle Bank Championship

Seth Reeves won’t defend his Pinnacle Bank Championship title, but missing out on the regular-season finale at Indian Creek for a very good reason — the birth of his first child — won’t keep him from reaching the PGA Tour next season.

Reeves tied for fifth Sunday at the Utah Championship. He surpassed the 1,650-point threshold, moving up to No. 17 in points, that the Korn Ferry Tour is using as its fail-safe number for players to move onto the PGA Tour by finishing inside the top 25 in the 2020-21 point standings.

Reeves’ wife has a Wednesday due date, a tournament official said.

Cameron Young, one spot behind Reeves in the standings, is only eight points from 1,650.

Reeves will be the only one inside the top 25, excluding the two already on the PGA Tour, not playing this week. No. 2 Mito Pereira has moved up as a three-time winner in the Korn Ferry Tour’s two-year “superseason.” No. 8 Will Zalatoris left the Korn Ferry behind after tying for sixth at the U.S. Open. He was runner-up at the 2021 Masters.

Monday was a pro-am day at the tournament. On Tuesday, the course will be available for practice rounds, with no spectators allowed this year.

