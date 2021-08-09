Reigning champ Seth Reeves, with a baby due this week, is skipping Pinnacle Bank Championship

Seth Reeves won’t defend his Pinnacle Bank Championship title, but missing out on the regular-season finale at Indian Creek for a very good reason — the birth of his first child — won’t keep him from reaching the PGA Tour next season.
Reeves tied for fifth Sunday at the Utah Championship. He surpassed the 1,650-point threshold, moving up to No. 17 in points, that the Korn Ferry Tour is using as its fail-safe number for players to move onto the PGA Tour by finishing inside the top 25 in the 2020-21 point standings.
Reeves’ wife has a Wednesday due date, a tournament official said.
Cameron Young, one spot behind Reeves in the standings, is only eight points from 1,650.
Reeves will be the only one inside the top 25, excluding the two already on the PGA Tour, not playing this week. No. 2 Mito Pereira has moved up as a three-time winner in the Korn Ferry Tour’s two-year “superseason.” No. 8 Will Zalatoris left the Korn Ferry behind after tying for sixth at the U.S. Open. He was runner-up at the 2021 Masters.
Monday was a pro-am day at the tournament. On Tuesday, the course will be available for practice rounds, with no spectators allowed this year.
PBC TV times
All four rounds of the Pinnacle Bank Championship will be shown live on the Golf Channel (Cox 63).
Air times each day are 5 to 7 p.m.
Happy Hollow Club's Ryan Vermeer in PGA lead
Three-time defending champion Ryan Vermeer had the low score in each of Monday’s two rounds to seize a 5-stroke lead at the Nebraska PGA Professional Championship entering Tuesday’s final round at Champions Run.
Vermeer, the director of instruction at Happy Hollow Club, shot 66-65 for a 13-under 131. Next is Ted DiGiacomo from Golf Galaxy Omaha, who went 68-68 for a 136.
The top five players not named Vermeer, who is exempt, will join him in the 2022 PGA Professional Championship field.
Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hollow, 66-65—131. Ted DiGiacomo, Golf Galaxy Omaha, 68-68—136. Judd Cornell, Players Club, 69-68—137. Nick Wanderscheid, Morningside, 69-68—137. Tony Baranowski, Fremont, 69-70—139. Steve Friesen, Firethorn, 69-70—139. Jay Cottam, Awarii Dunes, 74-67—141. Nick Shanahan, Shadow Ridge, 69-74—143. TJ Loudner, Stone Creek, 73-70—143. Alex Carper, Wilderness Ridge, 68-77—145. Kevin Drew, Field Club, 69-76—145. Jon Petersen, Tiburon, 70-75—145. Kyle Schellpeper, Wayne, 77-68—145. Jim White, Fairways at Lincoln, 73-72—145.
Norfolk's Luke Kluver shoots 71 at US Amateur
At the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Luke Kluver of Norfolk and the University of Kansas shot 71 in the first of two qualifying rounds.
Creighton golfer Jackson Thompson from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, shot 79 but was 1-under on the second nine. He had taken a 10 on a par-5 on the first nine.
John Sajevic of Fremont qualifies for Senior Amateur
Ten years after first qualifying for the U.S. Senior Amateur, Fremont's John Sajevic is going back.
A 1-under 70 at Fremont Golf Club, his home course, allows Sajevic, 65, to advance to the Country Club of Detroit later this month. In 2011, he reached the round of 32.
Steve Samuelson of Fremont finished a stroke back and is the first alternate.
Bellevue's Shelly Liddick wins Nebraska Women’s Seniors Championship
Shelly Liddick of Bellevue repeated last week in the Nebraska Women’s Seniors Championship at Holdrege Country Club.
Liddick matched par 72 in the final round and posted a 54-hole score of 7-over 223 to complete a 15-stroke victory. Jill Pilkington of Lincoln was runner-up.
Scramble will celebrate Goodman Golf Course's anniversary
A four-person scramble Sept. 4 will celebrate the golden anniversary of Johnny Goodman Golf Course (which opened in 1971 as Applewood).
The entry fee for the 1 p.m. scramble is $75 a player, which includes food and prizes. Each player and a guest can also stay for music by the Personics from 7 to 10 p.m. The deadline to sign up is Aug. 27. Contact Kayla Clemens at 402-444-5953 or michaela.clemens@cityofomaha.org.