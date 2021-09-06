Returning to PGA Tour is 'emotional' for former Husker Scott Gutschewski

Remember those 25 guys who received their PGA Tour cards on Indian Creek’s 18th green at the Pinnacle Bank Championship?
Almost all of those Korn Ferry Tour pros are in their 20s. Scott Gutschewski has golf clubs in his garage as old.
After what he did the past two weeks, the Omahan will be joining the young bucks in the call-up to the bigs. The Husker grad will be playing the PGA Tour for the first time in 11 seasons.
Turning 45 on Oct. 1, Gutschewski likely will be the oldest of the 50 players in this year’s qualifying class. He secured his spot with a tie for 10th in Boise, Idaho, and a tie for 18th last week in Columbus, Ohio, in the first two of three Korn Ferry Tour playoff events.
It will be a return to the land of courtesy cars, where the last of his five PGA Tour seasons was 2011. The road back has been long and sometimes physically painful. He’s had three surgeries on his feet. And not with the best timing.
The lowest of the low points while away from the tour was in 2017. One foot had been fixed, he said, and now the other foot was bothering him.
“I just got my status back (on the Korn Ferry Tour) and I'm playing good and now I've got to go sit down another year," Gutschewski said last week. “I'm not getting any younger. The window felt like it was closing. So yeah, that was probably the worst point.”
It was going to be his second long break from tournament play. He had barely played the Korn Ferry from 2014 to 2016. The only tournament he played in 2018 was the inaugural PBC.
He taught a little with Judd Cornell at The Players Club in northwest Omaha. But he wasn’t ready to cash out completely from competitive golf.
He was still on a medical exemption for tour eligibility that lasted until 2019. He beat the clock there, regaining full eligibility that carried over in 2020 for what became a two-year pandemic season.
How he did was steady, not spectacular, in the 37 events he entered. Made the cut 25 times, got to the top 25 13 times and was in the top 10 five times with a best finish as a tie for fifth last year in Columbus.
He was 56th on the points list at the close of the regular season in Omaha, with the top 75 moving onto the playoffs and the points starting over.
Gutschewski led in Boise after three rounds but backed up. Bogeyed three holes in a row early in the round. Too much to recover from, he tied for 10th.
“That was tough to take," he said. “You’re playing good and have a lead, and played OK on Sunday but obviously not very well. It’s like gosh, I worked so hard all week and then I finished 10th. When you have those good finishes you want to stay up there nice and high, top-5, top-3. But you know every shot you can shave is better. Twentieth is always better than 21st.”
Going into Columbus, he let the mathematician in the family — wife Amy — be the number-cruncher. She thought he needed a two-way tie for 27th or better in one of the last two events to be inside the 210-point threshold the tour projected as the can’t miss number to be among the top 25 point-getters in the playoffs and join the graduating class.
“She’ll probably end up being pretty darn close. As I have been told, she’s not wrong very often," Gootch said.
The only math he was doing in Ohio was after making the cut. If he shot 6-under on the weekend, he said, he thought he had a good chance to lock up his card. He shot 5-under. Good enough. The point total? 227. He’s eighth going into this weekend.
Maybe not to the extent of “emotional breakdown” as one golf website characterized, but the moment got to Gutschewski. How did he remember it several days later?
“It was a crazy day. Gosh, I played good, but just after the round it kind of hit me. It wasn't like disbelief or anything. I guess it just kind of hit me about how long it had been, it didn't seem like that long, maybe because I was hurt a little bit, and not out there playing the whole time.
“But, gosh, it's been 10, 11 years since I've been on tour. That's longer than a lot of kids I'm playing against have been out of college. It was obviously emotional, just a neat deal. It's kind of hard to put into words what it means. I definitely think I appreciate it, understand what it means better now than I did earlier in my career.”
He’s looking forward to renewing tour acquaintances and to hang out in the equipment trailers and visit with the guys who build clubs for a living. At the same time, he wants to be at many of daughter Isabella’s high school tournaments this fall with Omaha Duchesne. Luke, the oldest child, is starting at Iowa State and Trevor is at Elkhorn Mount Michael. Isaiah is the youngest of the four.
Back in June, Amy Gutschewski tweeted: “Now can Scott play 9 more years so Isaiah will be old enough to get a turn” (as his caddie)?
It’ll be Champions Tour by then. But Scott has a second (fourth?) chance with the PGA Tour and he’d like it to be more than a one-and-done, make the top 125 and stay out there as long as possible.
He re-opened the window to his career the past two weeks. And he has the best (surgically-repaired) feet to put forward.