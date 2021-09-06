Returning to PGA Tour is 'emotional' for former Husker Scott Gutschewski

Going into Columbus, he let the mathematician in the family — wife Amy — be the number-cruncher. She thought he needed a two-way tie for 27th or better in one of the last two events to be inside the 210-point threshold the tour projected as the can’t miss number to be among the top 25 point-getters in the playoffs and join the graduating class.

“She’ll probably end up being pretty darn close. As I have been told, she’s not wrong very often," Gootch said.

The only math he was doing in Ohio was after making the cut. If he shot 6-under on the weekend, he said, he thought he had a good chance to lock up his card. He shot 5-under. Good enough. The point total? 227. He’s eighth going into this weekend.

Maybe not to the extent of “emotional breakdown” as one golf website characterized, but the moment got to Gutschewski. How did he remember it several days later?

“It was a crazy day. Gosh, I played good, but just after the round it kind of hit me. It wasn't like disbelief or anything. I guess it just kind of hit me about how long it had been, it didn't seem like that long, maybe because I was hurt a little bit, and not out there playing the whole time.