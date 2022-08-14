Robby Shelton wins the Pinnacle Bank Championship by one stroke

The leather cards were already punched, but the Pinnacle Bank Championship still needed a winner.

It was Robby Shelton, once Ben Taylor’s birdie putt went off line on the 18th green at Indian Creek.

Shelton shot 65 Sunday — going 11-under on the weekend — to be the first two-time winner on this year’s Korn Ferry Tour.

Taylor was a stroke back after sharing the 54-hole lead.

Both already knew they’d return to the 18th green for their graduation ceremony to the PGA Tour being among the top 25 in points in the KF Tour’s regular season that ended with the PBC. The 25 who started the week atop the standings finished there.

Shelton, who’s returning to the PGA Tour after a year’s absence, was two strokes off the lead entering Sunday that turned out ideally for spectating after a hot week.

Since he had his card locked up, Shelton said he took it easy on the front nine. Made it look easy with a 5-under 31 on an eagle and three birdies.

“Luckily a lot of putts fell for me," he said. “Coming down the stretch, it got a little harder and I started thinking about it a little more wanting that fourth win.”

Shelton was No. 2 in points in 2019, when he also won twice. The former Alabama golfer from Mobile was 66th in FedEx Cup points in 2020 and advanced to the BMW Championship his rookie season in 2020.

He didn’t think it was good enough.

“I tried to change some stuff in my swing and it just went south," Shelton said. “I kind of fought back and did things myself this past year and went and saw a new coach in Tampa. It’s been a journey for sure.”

Omaha was his second win in two months. The first was at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in June. He was runner-up in Springfield, Missouri, before missing the cut at Utah in the tournament before the PBC.

“I’ve been playing great golf all year, he said. "Not too many missed cuts and it feels good to get the second when I did it (in 2019). To do it again solidifies my spot next year and my confidence going into next year.

“Winning on a course like this as well. You have to hit it well around here and I did that.”

Shelton never was out of the lead on the closing nine.

Taylor Montgomery, another of the third-round co-leaders, was tied with him before taking a quadruple-bogey 8 with two penalty strokes on the par-4 12th, which for the second day played at 284 yards instead of 456.

Montgomery birdied three of the last four holes to tie for third.

Kevin Dougherty, who needed a win to crack the 25, made three birdies in a row to catch Shelton at 16-under. Shelton then birdied the par-5 15th and Dougherty bogeyed the 16th ahead of him. Dougherty parred out and tied Montgomery for third, moving up only to No. 42.

Taylor birdied the 15 to get to 16-under but couldn’t get the birdie he needed for a tie. He was short and right of the green on the par-3 17th, getting up and down for par to keep his title hopes alive. But his 20-footer on 18 broke left.

“I didn't get to see it," Shelton said. "I was just listening. And then my caddy kind of got excited."

If this was it for the PBC, Omaha and Indian Creek being the KF’s regular-season finale with the season extended into October next year, it was a great sendoff.

Taylor certainly can’t argue.