Roger Miller (temporarily) pulls ahead of his wife with seventh hole in one

Omaha golfer Roger Miller has finally pulled ahead of his wife.

But his 7-6 lead in holes in one might not last long.

When he made No. 6 last December at the Anthem Golf and Country Club in Phoenix, wife Tina evened the score with an ace there two weeks later.

“For most of our marriage I’ve been trailing her,” Roger Miller said. “I've had the lead twice."

Miller sank his latest earlier this month at the Pines Country Club in Valley. He used an 8-iron to go 142 yards on the seventh hole.

Tina was a witness as well as friends Tom and Diane Byrnes.

“She just smiled,” Roger Miller said. “The Byrnes had never seen a hole in one before, so they got excited. There was a lot of yelling.”

He has always loved to golf, and Tina jokes that in order to see her husband after they were married 50 years ago, she had to start, too. They golf several times a week. Roger has a 3 handicap and Tina a 20.

Although it takes some skill to hit the first shot onto the green, Roger says the rest is luck when it comes to an ace.

“We both love the game,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”