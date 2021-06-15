Ryan Nietfeldt opens as favorite to win Nebraska's men's match-play tournament

Ryan Nietfeldt has a winning tradition at Wild Horse Golf Club.

The Omahan won his first two state titles at the Gothenburg course. Those were the 2002 Nebraska Amateur and the 2003 state match-play title.

As the top returning finisher from last year’s match-play tournament, Nietfeldt will be among the favorites this week.

He was the runner-up in 2020 to Luke Kluver of Norfolk. In part because of that win, the Kansas sophomore-to-be will play in the Sunnehanna Amateur in Johnston, Pennsylvania, this weekend and bypass his title defense. Kluver then plays in the Northeast Amateur in Rhode Island on June 21-26 and the Western Amateur in Illinois on July 26-31, the latter overlapping with the Nebraska Amateur at Lochland in Hastings.

The championship begins with 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying Tuesday and Wednesday, after which the field will be cut to 32 players. Two rounds of matches Thursday and two more on Friday will set up the 36-hole title match on Saturday.

Husker golfer Caleb Badura of Aurora is seeking his second title in three years. He lost to Kluver on the 18th hole in last year’s semifinals at Hillcrest in Lincoln. Other past champions in the 144-man field are Andy Sajevic of Omaha (2013) and Travis Minzel of Lincoln (2004).