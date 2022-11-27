Sand Hills, CapRock Ranch receive high national praise and other golf notes

CapRock Ranch roped in high praise in Golf Magazine’s new national course rankings, the private club near Valentine garnering the signature photo for the feature as the only newcomer built since World War II.

“CapRock (No. 59) epitomizes the burgeoning trend of playing in wonderful inland locations. Here, it’s akin to teeing it up in a national park. Eight of CapRock’s greens sit along or border the Snake River valley, and only the screech of an eagle will disrupt you from soaking up the grandeur of the place,’’ wrote Ran Morrissett, Golf’s architecture editor.

If that’s not enough for regional golf pride, Sand Hills Golf Club — the course that sired modern course design — moved up to No. 6 in the 2022-23 rankings. The course it bumped down? Augusta National.

Nebraska’s third course in the Top 100, Prairie Club’s Dunes 18, is 94th, down 12 from the last rankings. Ballyneal, across the state line near Holyoke, Colorado, rose three spots to No. 31. Iowa’s only representative is Davenport Country Club at No. 95.

Only nine states have more ranked courses than Nebraska.

How much impact has Sand Hills had? Morrissett compared the 1995 rankings, the last that didn’t include the private club south of Mullen, to now. Of the top 100 from 1995, 49 aren’t found this time.

Morrissett said Sand Hills founder Dick Youngscap was the first of the modern area to take chances.

“Asking golfers to travel to remote areas is fraught with peril — if you get it wrong, people won’t show and you’re done. Kudos to their belief that compelling golf — no matter its locale — is what we want. It’s a matter of enjoyment. When you visit Sand Hills, for example, the last thing on your mind is how many fairways or greens you hit. The worth of the course — any elite course — isn’t joined to a number. Rather, it’s tethered to the enjoyment derived by playing it.

“Indeed, when you unburden yourself from reducing the game to statistics and start thinking more holistically, golf at its highest form becomes a spiritual awakening. That’s true — and lasting — power. What a novel concept! Unfortunately, it’s one that course developers strayed from during the second half of the last century. Today’s reassertion of width, quirk, short grass and wild greens widens the sport’s appeal. Golf in America is back on track.”

Another set of updated course rankings is from top100golfcourses.com. CapRock checked in at No. 81 in the world, No. 36 nationally and No. 7 for the post-1960 era. “Expect to hear a lot more about this place before we next re-rank our World Top 100,’’ wrote Jim McCann. Sand Hills was No. 9 in the world, No. 6 nationally and No. 1 modern, Ballyneal No. 52, No. 22 and No. 4.

Golfers of the year: Luke Gutschewski, Johnny Spellerberg and Megan Whittaker are the Nebraska Golf Association’s golfers of the year.

Gutschewski and Spellerberg share the Amateur of the Year award for men.

Gutschewski, a sophomore on the Iowa State golf team from Omaha, was the first Nebraskan to earn medalist honors at the U.S. Amateur. He lost in extra holes in his first-round match. He tied for fifth at the Canadian Amateur.

Spellerberg was the first mid-amateur (25 and older) in 16 years to win the Nebraska Match Play Championship. The Creighton graduate from Fremont qualified for the U.S. Mid-Amateur and won the Nebraska Mid-Amateur in the first state tournament held at the new Landmand Golf Club.

Whittaker, now a graduate student on the Husker women’s golf team, was the 13th to sweep the state’s women's championships. Those were her third and fourth NGA titles. The Elkhorn South graduate qualified for the U.S. Amateur, missing the cut to match play by only two strokes.

Brian Csipkes of Gretna is the Senior Golfer of the Year. In his first full year of senior golf, Csipkes, 51, claimed only the second sweep of the NGA’s Senior Amateur and Senior Match Play titles.

The NGA’s junior golfers of the year are Thomas Bryson of Lincoln, Julia Karmazin of Omaha and Katie Ruge of Omaha.

Bryson, a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast, was low junior at the Nebraska Amateur, in which he tied for fifth, and was the Class A high school champion as a freshman. Karmazin, an Elkhorn North junior, tied for fifth at the Nebraska Women’s Amateur and won the points race, but Ruge was close behind by winning the Nebraska Girls' Amateur in July.

The trio are the honorary captains of the NGA’s Junior All-Star Team. Also picked were Jackson Benge, Kolby Brown and Trevor Gutschewski from Omaha, Brock Kuhlman of Columbus, Emily Karmazin of Omaha, Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln and Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff.

The NGA’s annual awards banquet is Friday at the Field Club of Omaha.​