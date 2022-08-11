Scott Gutschewski opens with 70 at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Not the best, not the worst.

Scott Gutschewski was OK with his 1-under 70 Thursday to open the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek.

“I could always get one or two more, but for how I hit it I thought it was pretty good,” the Omaha pro said.

The PGA Tour player, 45, in his one event on the Korn Ferry Tour earned tour points. Enough to get into the field as an alternate. Regardless of this week, he’ll tee it up in the Korn Ferry three-event finals that start next week in Boise, Idaho.

Gutschewski was 2 under after four holes. He had three birdies against a pair of 3-putt bogeys, both from 50 or 60 feet. His left-to-right slider from 6 feet on 18 lipped out.

Brandon Crick must work Friday to avoid the cut to the low 65 and ties. The McCook native shot 76 with six bogeys.

Friday’s tee times are 7:07 a.m. for Gutschewski and 1:38 p.m. for Crick.

Shot of the day: J.J. Grey’s day ended on a bright note. The Atlanta pro holed out from the fairway rough on the 18th for an eagle, flipping him from 1 over to 1 under.

It was Thursday’s only eagle on a par-4 hole.

Pro-am results: Oklahoma golfer Luke Kluver, from Norfolk, played in the PBC when it was an open event and made the cut in 2019. In this week’s pro-ams, he was one a winning team.

Kluver, Alex and Gregg Young, Ed Zachary and pros Curtis Luck and Austin Eckroat, shot 20 under in the afternoon half of the Dormie Network Pro-Am on Wednesday. The morning flight winners were Trent Fellers, Terry Heimes, Stuart Howerter, John Olsson and pros Nelson Ledesma and Ben Taylor in a scorecard playoff at 17 under.

Matt Gillespie, Chip Kay, Jeff Kuhnel, Jacob Nekl and pro Brad Brummer won the GolfStatus Pro-Am on Monday at 18 under.