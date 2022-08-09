Scott Gutschewski to play in Pinnacle Bank Championship as alternate

Scott Gutschewski’s number came up Tuesday. The hometown pro is playing in the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

He had been the first alternate for the field of 156 that begins play Thursday at Indian Creek in the final tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season.

“I knew it was going to be close," Gutschewski said. “It obviously means a ton for me anytime I get to play in Omaha. It’s where everything started for me, born and raised here.”

It will be only the second Korn Ferry Tour event of the season for Gutschewski, who was a PGA Tour member in 2021-22 and finished 177th in FedEx Cup points. Only the top 125 moved on to that tour’s playoffs that begin Thursday in Memphis.

In that one Korn Ferry start, at the AdventHealth Championship in suburban Kansas City in May, Gutschewski tied for 16th. Good for 49 Korn Ferry Tour points.

The PBC is for the 156 players highest on the KF point list, no Monday qualifiers, no sponsor exemptions. Gutschewski was 174th.

Some of the top 156 chose not to enter the PBC. Some were PGA Tour members. One left for LIV Golf. With each turndown, the next highest gets in. So it took 18 turndowns for Gutschewski to be playing, not practicing, this week in Omaha.

Because he finished between No. 126 and No. 200 on the PGA Tour, he’ll be in the Korn Ferry finals that start next week in Boise, Idaho, along with the top 75 on the KF points list after Omaha.

“Honestly, if this week was on the road somewhere else, I probably wouldn't play,’’ Gutschewski said. “I’ve played seven weeks in a row. Not many weekends (he chuckled), but a lot of weeks. I just would have taken this week off and gotten ready for the finals.”

A change from last year’s schedule also facilitates Gutschewski joining Brandon Crick of McCook, who’s 52nd in points, in giving the PBC its local rooting interests. In 2021, the first time the PBC was scheduled as the last KF tournament before its finals — where the top 25 on the points list will receive their PGA Tour cards on Sunday — the last PGA Tour regular-season event lined up with Omaha. Gutschewski would have been playing at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, as he did last week, and not here.

Because of the uncertainty of playing, he said he’s had a light week. He putted at Indian Creek for about an hour Monday and was planning to go back Tuesday evening to chip and putt. He’s played the course enough times and saw the new tees on holes 6, 10 and 12 that make Indian Creek play a staggering 7,721 yards while sons Luke and Trevor were playing the Indian Creek Amateur last month.

His status can’t improve much since he’s already in the KF finals. A win isn’t enough to put him in the top 25. It would assure him a full Korn Ferry Tour exemption in 2023.

“There’s no big game plan change," Gutschewski said. “I'm not going to be like crazy aggressive or overly conservative or anything. I feel like the game plan that I usually bring to the golf course is giving myself a lot of opportunities, a lot of looks at birdie. And I don't see any reason to change that game plan.”