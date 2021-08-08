Seth Reeves looking to become first to win consecutive titles at Pinnacle Bank Championship

For once, the wind blew out of the north on a Sunday in Omaha.

It was anything but an ill wind for Seth Reeves.

He won the 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek with the largest final-round comeback in a decade on the Korn Ferry Tour. The rally was the first by eight strokes since Peter Tomasulo at the 2010 Wayne Gretzky Classic. The tour record is 10 strokes.

The Georgia Tech graduate took home the $108,000 winner's share from the $600,000 purse. The victory shot him from 135th to 18th on the tour's points list.

"Winning frees me up, tells me, gives me confidence that I can still do this," Reeves said. "You struggle as much as I have and you have doubts of whether this is what I should be doing.”

He started at Indian Creek with rounds of 74, 67 and 68. At 4-under, he was eight strokes behind third-round leader Ryan Ruffels. Then nine when Reeves bogeyed the third hole that Sunday.

From there, he played the final 14 holes in 7-under to finish 11-under. No one got back to 12-under.

He won by a stroke over Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Nick Voke, Carl Yuan and Ruffels, who closed with a 2-over 73.