 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seth Reeves looking to become first to win consecutive titles at Pinnacle Bank Championship
0 comments
topical
GOLF

Seth Reeves looking to become first to win consecutive titles at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Reeves

Seth Reeves kisses his trophy after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship in 2020.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the golf courses in the Omaha metro.

For once, the wind blew out of the north on a Sunday in Omaha.

It was anything but an ill wind for Seth Reeves.

He won the 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek with the largest final-round comeback in a decade on the Korn Ferry Tour. The rally was the first by eight strokes since Peter Tomasulo at the 2010 Wayne Gretzky Classic. The tour record is 10 strokes.

The Georgia Tech graduate took home the $108,000 winner's share from the $600,000 purse. The victory shot him from 135th to 18th on the tour's points list.

"Winning frees me up, tells me, gives me confidence that I can still do this," Reeves said. "You struggle as much as I have and you have doubts of whether this is what I should be doing.”

He started at Indian Creek with rounds of 74, 67 and 68. At 4-under, he was eight strokes behind third-round leader Ryan Ruffels. Then nine when Reeves bogeyed the third hole that Sunday.

From there, he played the final 14 holes in 7-under to finish 11-under. No one got back to 12-under.

He won by a stroke over Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Nick Voke, Carl Yuan and Ruffels, who closed with a 2-over 73.

But Reeves won't get a chance to become the event's first repeat winner. He is staying home next week to be with his wife, who is expecting the birth of the couple's first child.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet over on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert