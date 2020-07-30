Shatel: Gottsches built Indian Creek, watched it grow into home of Pinnacle Bank Championship

“The year we built it was the year they completed the four lanes of Maple,” Gottsch said. “Thank you.

“Its (growth) probably would have happened anyway. We did envision (some houses) but we told the architect, ‘This is a golf course first, then we’ll fit the houses in.’

“We wanted to build a place that was nice for every Joe Smith that wanted to play. You didn’t have to join a club.”

Indian Creek joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017. The former Omaha Classic took a three-year hiatus after Champions Run ended its involvement in 2013.

The PGA Tour continued to pursue Omaha for that tour, even enlisting Commissioner Tim Finchem for help. There were no takers, though Indian Creek was high on the list.

Could the pro tourney work at a public facility that didn’t have the locker room or banquet facility of a private club? It had more than enough course. First, the tour had to convince the owners.

“I had heard a lot of horror stories,” Gottsch said. “You could drive by Champions a month later and tents would still be up. Heard from people that the tour stole the employees at the club, did whatever they wanted.