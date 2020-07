Shatel: Gottsches built Indian Creek, watched it grow into home of Pinnacle Bank Championship

Q: Has the name of your course come under question by anyone?

A: “Yeah, we had some concerns. But I’ll be 100 percent honest with you. My dad respected the Indian culture. He just loved it. We have Indian artwork throughout our clubhouse and some of it was his. It is total respect.

“We had a name-the-course contest back then and that’s what we ended up with. It’s a (nod) to my dad.

“Someone called the office about changing the name. We’ve been here 30 years and it’s out of respect. It’s not the Tomahawk Chop or whatever.”

Q: So did you and Brett get the first tee times in 1992?

A: “We did not have a problem. We won’t come out and push anyone out of the way. I shot a 71 about 10 years ago, from the tips. I have witnesses. I don’t play anymore.”