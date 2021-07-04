Shatel: Longtime friends are ready for US Senior Open to return to Omaha

“Tony!” Watson said. “Before I leave, I just wanted to let you know how great a job you and your staff have done this week.”

As Pesavento told the story, he laughed. Eight years later, it’s still a nervous laugh.

As the U.S. Senior Open returns to Omaha this week, I had the best seat in the house.

Last week, I sat at a table in the Omaha Country Club locker room with Pesavento and his good friend Don Germer. And listened to them tell stories.

They don’t carry the names or games of Langer, Els, Furyk, Goosen and all the rest who will tee it up this week on the beautiful OCC track.

But for a generation of Omaha golfers, Germer and Pesavento are golf in Omaha.

Pesavento, 64, has a 40-plus-year career as an assistant at Applewood (Johnny Goodman), Skyline Woods and Platteview, and head pro at Field Club and OCC (for the past 28 years).

Germer, 66, has been assistant pro at Benson and Miracle Hill, then head pro at Miracle, Highland Country Club and Players Club. The journey began in 1977 after Germer served a five-year stint in the Marines.

Two legends. But a couple of times a month, they are just two old friends who get together and play golf.