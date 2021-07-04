Shatel: Longtime friends are ready for US Senior Open to return to Omaha

Tom Watson would like a word with you.
Uh oh.
This was in July of 2013, when the U.S. Senior Open first came to Omaha Country Club. Tony Pesavento, the longtime director of golf at OCC, sighed.
Usually when a member said they wanted to talk with Pesavento, it was trouble. That is, he was in trouble.
But this time it wasn’t a member.
This time, a USGA official told Pesavento that golf legend and eight-time major winner Tom Watson wanted to see him.
So Pesavento walked out to the driving range to find Watson. He wasn’t there. But another USGA official said, “Mr. Watson would like to see you.”
This was not good. Pesavento found Watson’s caddy. No Tom, but the caddy said, “Mr. Watson would like to see you.”
Can a tour player fire a club pro?
Pesavento was now extremely nervous. He was told Watson was in the fitness room, so he stopped by. No Watson. Just another USGA guy telling Pesavento what he already knew.
Mr. Watson wanted to see him.
Finally, Tony walked back out to the range to wait. And there was Watson.
“Hi, Tom. Can I help you?”
“Tony!” Watson said. “Before I leave, I just wanted to let you know how great a job you and your staff have done this week.”
As Pesavento told the story, he laughed. Eight years later, it’s still a nervous laugh.
As the U.S. Senior Open returns to Omaha this week, I had the best seat in the house.
Last week, I sat at a table in the Omaha Country Club locker room with Pesavento and his good friend Don Germer. And listened to them tell stories.
They don’t carry the names or games of Langer, Els, Furyk, Goosen and all the rest who will tee it up this week on the beautiful OCC track.
But for a generation of Omaha golfers, Germer and Pesavento are golf in Omaha.
Pesavento, 64, has a 40-plus-year career as an assistant at Applewood (Johnny Goodman), Skyline Woods and Platteview, and head pro at Field Club and OCC (for the past 28 years).
Germer, 66, has been assistant pro at Benson and Miracle Hill, then head pro at Miracle, Highland Country Club and Players Club. The journey began in 1977 after Germer served a five-year stint in the Marines.
Two legends. But a couple of times a month, they are just two old friends who get together and play golf.
Last week, they played nine at Players Club from the back tees. "What are a couple of old guys like us doing that?" they chuckled.
But they shot 2-over.
And for a while there, it was 1968 at Benson Park all over again, with two kids showing up and trying to find a game.
“We don’t know exactly when we met or first started playing,” Germer said. “But we have documentation that shows at least how long.
“Summer of 1970, I made my first hole in one, playing with Jim Patterson, Phil Belbas and Tony at Miller Park.”
Some kids spent the day at the sandlot diamond or park hoop. The 16-year-old from 40th and Ames and the 14-year-old from St. Bernard’s would show up at Benson Park with their clubs.
“Nobody had phones, nobody contacted each other,” Germer said. “Just showed up. Every day.
“It wasn’t unheard-of to see us on the tee at 2 on Friday afternoon playing with adults. It wasn’t like now, where a 10-year-old showed up at the tee and everybody’s going, 'Oh, no.'"
“We were very comfortable with adults,” Pesavento said. “We had enough game. We weren’t afraid to gamble.”
Not big stakes. But big enough.
“We were accepted,” Germer said. “We had a little game and we were part of the deal.”
They grew up. They tried, anyway. Germer graduated from Benson in 1972, Pesavento from Creighton Prep in 1975.
Germer went into the Marines. Pesavento tried Creighton law school. But the pull of golf, and the golf life, proved too strong.
“I went to UNO for a year,” Germer said. “All my friends were at Miracle, hanging out. I ended up working there. It was the place to be.”
There were two kinds of golf pros back in their day. The ones who had “it” and played on the tour. And the pros who stayed back, selling clubs and giving lessons and sorting out member-guests.
What exactly is the difference?
“I wish I knew,” Germer says.
This week, Germer will plant himself at the driving range and watch the seniors — many of them his contemporaries — and their swings.
Why couldn’t it be him, indeed?
“When I started playing college golf at Nebraska (University), well, you get no national exposure when you’re growing up like we did,” Pesavento said.
“You get out there in the real world. As a freshman at the Big Eight tournament, I get paired with Jamie Gonzalez, Oklahoma State. They’re playing a different game than I am. I’m OK, but these guys are good.”
Germer says, “I went out to Indian Wells (in Palm Springs, California) to work. I had come off winning the Johnny Goodman (tournament) and played in the state amateur and thought I was pretty good.
“I couldn’t beat anybody at the club. All the cart workers and some of the waiters were better.”
Growing up, Germer said, Tom Sieckmann was the best in Nebraska. Germer couldn’t beat Sieckmann. Then, as a club pro, he couldn’t beat Jim White, the longtime Lincoln pro.
“Jim White is the GOAT in Nebraska,” Germer said. “He never really made it on tour.”
Pesavento: “I saw Matt Gogel at the (Senior Open) qualifier at Happy Hollow. His shots don’t look different than ours do. He’s a really good putter. I don’t know what it is ... a focus deal?”
Germer: “You learn that if you put Tony on the range next week and watched him hit balls, you wouldn’t see a big difference from the other guys until they go to post a score. With all due respect, it’s a different world. They’re so much better.”
This week is this generation of Omaha golf fans’ shot exposure to greatness. But it’s been through here before.
“Jack Nicklaus played at Applewood one year, I think before the U.S. Open was in Tulsa,” Pesavento said.
“His caddy was Angelo (Argea). They called that morning and said Angelo was too hung over or wasn’t feeling well. So they asked if anyone wanted to caddy for Jack Nicklaus. I caddied the front nine.”
Did he say anything?
“He was very quiet,” Pesavento said.
One year Arnold Palmer played at Oak Hills Country Club. Germer skipped school for a glimpse of the King.
“He buzzed the golf course with his plane and then landed at Millard,” Germer said. “It was storming. They said Arnie will play nine holes. So I went out. Are you kidding me? It’s Arnold Palmer.”
Pesavento: “One year I played with Doug Sanders and Bob Devaney. That was so much fun.
“They both got so drunk playing golf. They had a blast. I remember thinking, this is cool and Bob Devaney is not going to remember any of this.
“So I’m going to school in Lincoln and I’m walking past the student center. And here comes Bob Devaney, and he walks up and says, 'Hey, Tony, remember me?' He was the coolest guy ever.”
Omaha has grown up. So has golf. There’s been a boom in west Omaha, and it’s still booming around the state. It’s amazing, Germer says, that when people talk about the best courses in the country, they mention Nebraska.
But these two old buddies still like the old classics. Benson. Dodge Park. When they have time, they play.
Germer will have more time. He’s retiring this month, after 41 years in the business. Pesavento wants to keep going. It’s the best job in the world.
“I’ve had so many people reach out to me,” Germer said. “I’ve got cards from old bag room kids.”
“It’s a fun, fun job,” Pesavento said. “You have fun at work.”
The pros inside the ropes this week would agree.
Golf courses in the Omaha metro area
Bay Hills Golf Club
Benson Park Golf Course
Bent Tree Golf Club
Champions Run
Dodge Riverside Golf Club
Eagle Hills
Eagle Run Golf Course
Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course
Elmwood Park Golf Course
Field Club of Omaha
Happy Hollow Club
Indian Creek Golf Course
Johnny Goodman Golf Course
Miracle Hill Golf & Tennis Center
Omaha Country Club
Pacific Springs
Platteview Country Club
Players Club
Shadow Ridge Country Club
Spring Lake Golf Course
Steve Hogan Golf Course
Stone Creek Golf Course
Tara Hills Golf Course
Tiburon Golf Club
Tregaron Golf Course
Warren Swigart Golf Course
Westwood Heights Golf Course
Willow Lakes Golf Course
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH