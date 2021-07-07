Shatel: No Phil? No problem. Golf's 'oldsters' will put on a show at U.S. Senior Open

Maybe others, as they approach the big 5-0, decide to postpone the Senior Circuit while they beef up, sign up for Brooks Koepka's gym and think young again.

And maybe the Senior Tour looks a little less attractive.

Nice theory. Wrong too.

“I think everybody has to do what they’re comfortable with,” said Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champ playing this week in his first U.S. Senior Open.

“You have guys like Vijay Singh and Davis Love, they tend to want to stay on the PGA Tour. And then you get guys who turn 50 and don’t care if they ever see (the PGA Tour) again.”

The latter will be in the majority, Furyk says. This isn’t going to be the golf version of “Cocoon.”

“I don’t think what Phil does is really turning any trends or ideas,” Furyk said.

“Phil is a little bit of an outlier as it is. For our age group, he’s always been leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the group. He was one of the youngest winners on juniors, he won a tour event as an amateur and now he’s the oldest to win a major.