Shatel: No Phil? No problem. Golf's 'oldsters' will put on a show at U.S. Senior Open

No Phil? No problem.
The ageless Phil Mickelson, having sipped from the Fountain of Youth along the South Carolina coast, has a revived career at 51 years old. He isn’t likely to hang out with the oldsters anytime soon.
To each his own. The 41st U.S. Senior Open will commence Thursday without Mickelson — or regret.
Certainly at one point there was hope among local organizers — and perhaps the USGA — that Mickelson would grace the Senior Open with his presence this week.
And one must wonder if NBC would have chosen golf legends Steph Curry, Tony Romo and Charles Barkley’s new swing over the Senior Open this weekend had Phil the Thrill been in Omaha.
Good questions. But no matter.
The boys here on the Fantasy Island Tour are doing just fine.
Father Time is a ruthless, devious master. We saw what it did to Roger Federer on Wednesday and it wasn’t a sight for the faint of sporting heart.
Mickelson slipped one by when Father Time was obsessing over Tom Brady. But the players here want no part of that action.
Consider this scenario: Mickelson wins a major at 50. So Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen and Ernie Els — all of whom have beaten Mickelson in their careers — decide to do an about-face.
Maybe others, as they approach the big 5-0, decide to postpone the Senior Circuit while they beef up, sign up for Brooks Koepka's gym and think young again.
And maybe the Senior Tour looks a little less attractive.
Nice theory. Wrong too.
“I think everybody has to do what they’re comfortable with,” said Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champ playing this week in his first U.S. Senior Open.
“You have guys like Vijay Singh and Davis Love, they tend to want to stay on the PGA Tour. And then you get guys who turn 50 and don’t care if they ever see (the PGA Tour) again.”
The latter will be in the majority, Furyk says. This isn’t going to be the golf version of “Cocoon.”
“I don’t think what Phil does is really turning any trends or ideas,” Furyk said.
“Phil is a little bit of an outlier as it is. For our age group, he’s always been leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the group. He was one of the youngest winners on juniors, he won a tour event as an amateur and now he’s the oldest to win a major.
“There’s not a whole lot of Phil Mickelsons out there. I don’t think he’ll set a trend where guys aren’t going to want to come play on the Champions Tour.
“There’s going to be a few guys here and there who play until they’re 53 or 54. But as it gets younger and younger, there are going to be plenty of guys wanting to play on the Champions Tour.”
For one very good reason these days, as Rocco Mediate points out.
“You lose your distance at a certain point,” Mediate said.
“If I’m driving perfect and Phil’s driving perfect, I’m 50 yards behind him. I don’t care how good I am with a 6-iron, he’s going to kill me with the wedge.
“When I was younger, I’d come home and my buddies would say, 'How far did you hit it?’ I’d say 'far enough.’ I didn’t care. It didn’t matter. Today you can’t compete without it.”
The beauty of golf is these old guys can still compete. And play.
There’s no senior tour in baseball or tennis, football or basketball. Father Time doesn't work that way.
But this week at Omaha Country Club you can watch former U.S. Open champs Furyk, Goosen and Els flash their skills, throw darts and drain long putts.
And win a big trophy.
And while they may not have Phil, and most likely will not get Tiger Woods, the Champions Tour concept has rolled on since 1980. It’s not going away anytime soon.
This is the Fantasy Island Tour, where careers are extended, where Jerry Kelly leads with $2.1 million made this season already, where two-time Masters champ Bernard Langer has banked $30 million alone on just the senior tour.
Who needs to knock drivers with Brooks and Bryson?
Omaha Country Club provides the perfect stage for the oldsters to strut their stuff. It has every player’s respect, and should anyone get cocky, the USGA knows how to turn that smile — and score — upside down.
Not a lot of tinkering should be necessary. The rough is thick enough to penalize those who wander, and the greens are perfect. With some rain and cooler air expected, it could soften up to provide just enough birdies and drama.
“It’s like sitting outside the principal’s office, knowing you’re going to get paddled,” Furyk said of a U.S. Open setup. “But you’re excited to go in and see him.”
The USGA aims to identify the best player. Once in a while I’ve done that myself.
Take 2003 for instance. The U.S. Open was at Olympia Fields in Chicago. I predicted a straight-hitting iron machine named Furyk would win.
Shall we try to go 2 for 2 this week, Jim?
