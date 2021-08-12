Shatel: Pinnacle Bank Championship shows Omaha's passion for golf

The Cox Classic became known as the party tournament. It was perfect for Omaha. Until it wasn’t.

In 2013, Champions — and Cox — had had enough fun. Ironically, the last event at Champions came in the first year that the PGA Tour gave the event its 25-member graduation ceremony to the big tour.

“The main reason was that Champions said they were out,” Kelley said.

“Management was tired of hearing from the neighbors. Some members were tired of it. It pretty much ran its course. It ran its course with Cox.”

Kelley and the tournament staff tried to keep it going. But there were no takers in the community.

For three years, they knocked on doors. The PGA tour joined the fight. Heck, commissioner Tim Finchem made a special trip to Omaha to get something done.

Finally, in 2017, Pinnacle Bank stepped up to revive the patient. Meanwhile, Bill and Brett Gottsch of Indian Creek agreed to host the event. It was a way to boost their facility, which is now called “The Club at Indian Creek.”

There was one stipulation, however: No Party.

Were they nuts? Try to hold a sporting event in Omaha without making it a social event?