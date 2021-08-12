Shatel: Pinnacle Bank Championship shows Omaha's passion for golf

It’s an amazing thing, all this activity happening out on west Maple Road in Elkhorn.
It was born 25 years ago, before there was a downtown arena or Bono and Michael Phelps had discovered Omaha.
It entered our lives in 1996, when Creighton basketball was drawing 2,000 fans in the Civic Auditorium, the Omaha Lancers were the hockey team in town and Rosenblatt Stadium was going to live forever.
It tapped (pun intended) into Omaha’s penchant for parties and became the wild and crazy sporting event in town.
In 2013, it looked like the party was over and it was time for everyone to go home and this event was going away for good.
But a group of Omahans wouldn’t let it die.
And after a three-year break, it came back stronger. Better.
Now on the first tee, presenting the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
Those are the Indian Creek fairways, live on the Golf Channel every night. On Sunday, that’s the PGA Tour’s idea of a graduation ceremony on the 18th green.
This amazing tournament isn’t getting older, it’s getting better.
But how? Why?
Why is it still going? Why do young pros come to west Omaha every summer to chase their dreams?
Because there’s a passion for these unheralded and incredibly talented golfers in Omaha.
Because the PGA Tour has an equally strong passion for Omaha and the community. And wouldn’t take no for an answer.
And because a local golfer and golf fan said this is what we needed.
Thanks, Nick Kelley.
Kelley is on the Pinnacle Bank tournament board of directors. He plays in the pro-am. He follows the Korn Ferry Tour. He knows the players. He’s, well, invested.
This is his baby. And the baby is all grown up.
“I was president of the Omaha Jaycees,” Kelley said, telling of how it started.
“We never had any money. I was a big enough golf fan to know we couldn’t get a PGA tour event. But maybe we can get a Nike tour event.”
You never know until you find out.
“In January 1996 I called up the PGA Tour,” Kelley said, making it sound easy. “I said, my name is Nick Kelley, president of the Omaha Jaycees and I’m interested in hosting a Nike tour event.
“They said, “Well, that’s interesting. We have an opening in August.”
Is this how the Masters started? Not exactly. But, it worked.
“So they sent me a book about how to run a golf tournament,” Kelley said.
“On April 1, we announced we had a presenting sponsor, the Blackstone Group. We got Reagan Buick. The budget said get $125,000 for a presenting sponsor. I found out later we were the only tournament on tour that had $125,000.”
Golf was booming in west Omaha in 1996. There used to be a Mutual Of Omaha pro-am. But the idea of a pro golf tournament coming here seemed far-fetched.
And few clubs or courses wanted to give up their course for a week.
“I was out looking at golf courses with a guy from the PGA Tour,” Kelley said. “We arrive at Champions (Run) and it’s raining like crazy.
“We’re in the parking lot. I called them from my car, told them who we were and what we were doing and that we’d like to host a Nike tour event on their golf course. Would you be interested?
“They said, “Yeah, sure.” That’s good, because we’re in your parking lot.”
Champions was a young club in 1996. It could use the exposure. It got it.
Tournament organizers created a giant 19th hole tent, known as the “party tent.” Bands every night. Hundreds of people, most of them who never saw a golf shot, paid a cover charge to see and be seen.
The Cox Classic became known as the party tournament. It was perfect for Omaha. Until it wasn’t.
In 2013, Champions — and Cox — had had enough fun. Ironically, the last event at Champions came in the first year that the PGA Tour gave the event its 25-member graduation ceremony to the big tour.
“The main reason was that Champions said they were out,” Kelley said.
“Management was tired of hearing from the neighbors. Some members were tired of it. It pretty much ran its course. It ran its course with Cox.”
Kelley and the tournament staff tried to keep it going. But there were no takers in the community.
For three years, they knocked on doors. The PGA tour joined the fight. Heck, commissioner Tim Finchem made a special trip to Omaha to get something done.
Finally, in 2017, Pinnacle Bank stepped up to revive the patient. Meanwhile, Bill and Brett Gottsch of Indian Creek agreed to host the event. It was a way to boost their facility, which is now called “The Club at Indian Creek.”
There was one stipulation, however: No Party.
Were they nuts? Try to hold a sporting event in Omaha without making it a social event?
They were sane. And smart. Pinnacle Bank golf is all about the golf. The big-time talent. The top-rate golf course.
What else do you need? Well, maybe some more fans.
“The one thing that we don’t have yet that we had at Champions is the huge galleries,” Kelley said. “Not sure why, but I think we’ll get there.
“Stepping up to this level (tour finals), being on the Golf Channel, will help.”
Regardless, the PBC keeps moving ahead.
This tournament dropped its party reputation and picked up status as one of the major event on the Korn Ferry Tour. Big enough for national television.
From Nike Tour to buy.com tour to Nationwide to web.com to Korn Ferry. From Cox to Pinnacle Bank. From 19th hole to 18 holes.
And it’s never been better.
“We don’t have the same stadium atmosphere that we had at Champions,” Kelley said. “And we don’t have the party.
“That’s okay. That was starting to wear on some people. I think what we have now is the best golf test on this tour.
"This is PGA Tour legit.”
And the players are pretty good, too.
