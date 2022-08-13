Shatel: The effects of pro golf's not-so-civil war can be felt all the way to Omaha

It seems there is a group of golfers who desperately want to play on the PGA Tour.

That dream is alive and well and will play out Sunday afternoon under blue skies and late summer heat at Indian Creek.

After the Pinnacle Bank Championship crowns a champ, the top 25 in the final Korn Ferry Tour points list will gather to drink champagne and celebrate making the PGA Tour.

The grad ceremony is a cool moment for golf. And Omaha.

Take a picture of it.

Life, not to mention LIV, comes at you quickly. The world of professional golf seemingly changes by the week.

There’s a not-so-civil war going on in golf. The PGA Tour vs. the LIV Tour is emotional and personal.

Its impact can be felt all the way to west Maple Street.

Since 1996, Omaha has embraced the Korn Ferry Tour and all of its previous names. And the PGA Tour has grown to love Omaha.

The Cox Classic was so beloved on tour that when the venue and sponsors eventually pulled out, the PGA Tour kept pushing in Omaha until the event was revived by Pinnacle Bank at Indian Creek.

The PGA Tour’s affection for Omaha was such that it made the event a crown jewel. It gave Omaha the Top 25 graduation, along with prime time on the Golf Channel.

Then the LIV Tour started taking PGA Tour stars. And the PGA Tour responded.

Besides bumping up PGA Tour purses, the tour reshuffled its annual calendar.

The Korn Ferry decided to align with the parent tour. And now the KF tour will go until late October and the top players will get PGA Tour cards for Halloween.

That will not happen in Omaha.

Unless the weather, and the Nebraska football schedule, both change.

“I don’t think we’re going to be playing in Omaha around Halloween,” said Scott Gutchewski, the veteran pro from Omaha.

Actually, as Indian Creek co-owner Bill Gottsch noted, October can produce fantastic golf weather.

It can also snow.

“But there’s football,” Gottsch said. “What would it look like on a Saturday? And we have 500 or more volunteers, right? Go to fall, most of those are teachers.”

It’s too bad. Omaha is used to being a big deal on the Korn Ferry. But the fireworks and celebrations will all take place in October.

Does that mean a lesser Omaha event? Smaller crowds? Less buzz?

Not necessarily, says Gottsch. He would like the event to take place in July.

The first few Pinnacle Bank tourneys were held in July and did well. The summer mentality shuts down in Omaha when the school doors open.

“Economically speaking, this is not a great time to have this,” Gottsch said. “We are here (August) because of "The 25.'

“July was great. June would be even better but we don’t want to go up against the College World Series.”

Whenever it takes place, it looks like Omaha may have the right tour for the future.

The LIV Tour expects to lure more PGA Tour pros to its side. Perhaps very soon.

There are reports of another exodus after the FedEx Playoffs are over in two weeks. Open Champion Cam Smith heads the speculative list of PGA Tour types who will soon take the money and run.

The situation is fluid. And will remain so, until the courts likely sort out whether LIV players can play in PGA Tour events. And what access they will get to the four majors.

“What is that (LIV) tour going to look like in the future?” Gutschewski said.

“Is it going to be more established guys whose window is closing on their ability to win majors? Or are they going to keep scooping up young amateur talent? But part of their deal is they only have 40-50 guys playing.

"I don’t think anybody knows.”

If LIV continues to sign golfers who are late in their competitive prime, that might be bad for the Champions Tour. And cities that host Champions events.

But on the Korn Ferry tour, you’re seeing players who will be sent up to the front lines of golf’s civil war.

“The Korn Ferry Tour is probably more important now than it was six months ago,” Gottsch said.

“They (PGA Tour) are going to need more talent. That was a super-talented class we had here last year.”

Will Zalatoris, who has had runner-up finishes in the Masters, PGA and U.S. Open in the last two years, was part of the Korn Ferry Class of 2021.

So was Cam Young, the poised rookie who finished runner-up behind Smith at the 2022 Open.

Young, in fact, may have gotten his jump-start in Omaha. Two years ago he didn’t have Korn Ferry Tour status and went through Monday qualifying to make the 2020 Pinnacle Bank field.

Young tied for 11th and went on a one-year run that culminated in his graduation to the PGA Tour last August — in Omaha.

He’s one of the tour’s rising stars. But what about those reports that LIV is coming after Young?

This week a source told “GolfWeek” that Young was leaning toward staying on the PGA Tour.

Welcome to the Pinnacle Bank Championship, where you don’t know who you’ll see — or where they’ll end up.

The one thing PBC organizers can control is their event. Make it the best it can be. And let all the big money chips fall where they may.

“The future is changing,” said Korn Ferry Tour official Tad Dickman. “But this tournament has a great history and is going to be really important.”

For now we’ll raise a glass and wish the graduates luck. It’s a jungle out there.