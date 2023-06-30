BEATRICE, Neb. — Calvin Freeman shed the scar tissue.

On either side of four years as a mini-tour pro, the 30-year-old from tiny Table Rock, learning the game on a nine-hole course with former Omaha Central football coach William Reed as a mentor, was winless in Nebraska Golf Association events.

“I’ve been in position to win so many times and I've failed so many times that, there’s kind of been a voice in my head telling me just to stop it when I started thinking negative and when I started getting ahead of myself," the new state match play champion said.

“I was very good and staying through my processes this week and just staying in the moment as opposed to thinking ahead and thinking what could happen in the round.”

This week on his new home course, Beatrice Country Club, it was all good for Freeman.

On 49 of the 128 holes he played, the men’s golf coach at Southeast Community College had under-par scores. Forty-five birdies, four eagles.

“It was fun to watch. I mean, it wasn't fun to play against, because he just kind left you feeling helpless at times," said Omaha’s Ryan Nietfeldt, who was the last one in the buzzsaw’s path. Freeman won 9-and-8 in the scheduled 36-hole final Friday.

“Anytime I did something good, he’d never let me have any chance to get back in it.”

Kirkman’s Lakeview, the course near Humboldt adjacent to a natural resource district recreation area, was where a friend’s dad took the two youths golfing for the first time. Combined with playing video golf, he got the bug.

“It made me start to enjoy the game. I wanted to learn to play and want to practice."

Because the course was only 10 miles from home, he’d take the backroads as an underage driver to Kirkman’s. That’s where he met Reed, a longtime Falls City resident.

“Once I got into high school, it was just countless hours he and I spent on that range and playing golf, competing against each other and just telling stories," Freeman said. “He was part of the reason why golf became so fun for me, because he showed me the networking opportunities that there are in golf and the people he knew and how golf can open up opportunities for you later in life.

“That's an extremely important lesson he taught me.”

At Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Freeman lost a playoff for the Class C high school state title as a senior. He started college at Southeast Community College, the access to Beatrice Country Club a lure. He tied for second in nationals as a sophomore, which led to playing for Nebraska.

His Husker coaches encouraged him to turn pro. He played the Dakotas Tour in the summer and the tours around Phoenix in the winter.

“I had a good four years, made a little bit of money, but it was time to come back home and to get a 9-to-5 (job)," he said. “I couldn't be happier to be back at Beatrice and at SECC again.”​

