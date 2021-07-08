Stephen Ames and Billy Andrade lead after first round of US Senior Open

Sizing up a 20-foot putt for par is not the way to start a round.

Unless you make it, as Billy Andrade did Thursday while tying for the first-round lead at the U.S. Senior Open.

That putt was on his opening hole, the par-4 10th at Omaha Country Club, after a difficult chip shot from high rough.

“Ken Tanigawa had a birdie putt from a little farther back from me, so I got a great read off of his, and he made his, and I made mine," Andrade said. “I can't remember starting off a tournament where I had a 20-footer for par that I've made.

“Most of the time, you start off, you're already 1-over after 1, here we go. What kind of day are we going to have today? It was really kind of a bonus to make that putt, and off I went.”

Andrade’s bogey-free 65 was the best score from the afternoon wave of 156 golfers, matching the 65 in the morning by Trinidad & Tobago native Stephen Ames. Now living in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ames made seven birdies against two bogeys.

Andrade and Ames topped the leading first-round score from 2013 by two strokes. There were seven 67s that day, including eventual winner Kenny Perry's.