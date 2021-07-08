Stephen Ames and Billy Andrade lead after first round of US Senior Open

Sizing up a 20-foot putt for par is not the way to start a round.
Unless you make it, as Billy Andrade did Thursday while tying for the first-round lead at the U.S. Senior Open.
That putt was on his opening hole, the par-4 10th at Omaha Country Club, after a difficult chip shot from high rough.
“Ken Tanigawa had a birdie putt from a little farther back from me, so I got a great read off of his, and he made his, and I made mine," Andrade said. “I can't remember starting off a tournament where I had a 20-footer for par that I've made.
“Most of the time, you start off, you're already 1-over after 1, here we go. What kind of day are we going to have today? It was really kind of a bonus to make that putt, and off I went.”
Andrade’s bogey-free 65 was the best score from the afternoon wave of 156 golfers, matching the 65 in the morning by Trinidad & Tobago native Stephen Ames. Now living in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ames made seven birdies against two bogeys.
Andrade and Ames topped the leading first-round score from 2013 by two strokes. There were seven 67s that day, including eventual winner Kenny Perry's.
Also getting under that was Wes Short, who had the only bogey-free round in the morning wave while shooting 66.
At 67 were Alex Cejka, who has won two of the first three senior majors this year, and Robert Karlsson of Sweden.
Miguel Angel Jimenez and Fran Quinn were at 68. Quinn won the 1999 Dakota Dunes Open on the then-Nike Tour.
Fred Couples birdied 17 and 18 to the gallery’s delight to pull into a group at 69 with Lee Janzen, Jay Haas, Colin Montgomerie, Ted Tryba, Rod Pampling and Thongchai Jaidee.
“The course was long this morning, and the pins were tricky, and it's set up for a major championship," Montgomerie said. “It feels like a major championship, which is lovely to say. Feels like a major, not a senior major, which is a compliment to the USGA and the way the whole thing is set up.”
Amateurs Jeff Wilson and William Mitchell were among the par-70 shooters. Wilson, the 2018 U.S. Senior Amateur champion, shot 31 on the front nine to be one off Ames’ lead going to the back nine, only to bogey four of the next six holes.
Ernie Els had the face of his putter come loose after the 11th hole. A replacement putter was brought to him in time to use on the 12th green. He made a birdie with it on the par-3 15th but double-bogeyed the 17th to finish at 3-over 73.
The senior tour’s leading money leader this season, Jerry Kelly, salvaged a 71 with two back-nine birdies.
“I haven't figured out whether I'm going to go dig it out of the dirt or the bottom of a bottle of wine, but I'll let you know how it goes," he said.