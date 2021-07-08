Stephen Ames takes early lead at U.S. Senior Open

Check out a hole-by-hole virtual tour and guide of Omaha Country Club.
Stephen Ames of Canada, whose caddie is Troy Martin of Omaha, nearly aced the par-3 15th hole while taking the early lead Thursday at the 41st U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club.
Ames strung together birdies on holes 9, 10 and 11 — No. 10 played the hardest of any hole in the 2013 Senior Open — to take the lead at 4-under and followed with back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15. He 3-putted from 8 feet on the par-4 17th for only his second bogey of the round and finished with a 5-under 65.
Wes Short Jr. of Austin, Texas, was one stroke behind as the closest to Ames among the early finishers on a day that started in cool weather.
Jay Haas, at age 67, shot a 1-under 69.
» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
Photos: U.S. Senior Open Thursday
The sun rises on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Dew clings to blades of grass on the course on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Golfers practice before the start of the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike McCoy eyes his shot on hole 9 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch along the fairway of hole 10 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A golf ball rests on a tee on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Miguel Angel Jimenez puffs his cigar on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kevin Sutherland tees off on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Turkeys cross the fairway at hole 10 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Hensby tees off on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A spectator watches the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Kevin Sutherland and their caddies walk along the fairway of hole 10 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sam Randolph putts on hole 9 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wes Short Jr. stretches out with a club before teeing off on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike McCoy putts on hole 9 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Retief Goosen watches his first drive fly down to hole 10 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Glen Day maps out his shot at hole 11 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch a ball fly down a fairway on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Staff switch out the names on the leaderboard on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A spectator shades himself with an umbrella on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch the green at hole 11 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The pairing of Doug Barron, from right, David McKenzie and Glen Day walk along hole 10 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Jordan, of Castaic, Calif., and his father, Chuck Jordan, of Plattsmouth, Neb., watch the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Colin Montgomerie watches his putt roll to hole 11 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Patterson talks with a fan after teeing off on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mauricio Molina tees off on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephen Ames eats a sandwich while helping Darren Clarke, second from left, find his ball in the native plants along hole 16 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Ames finished 5 under par.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephen Ames tees off on the 17th hole on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Ames finished 5 under par.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch hole 18 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephen Ames hits out of the rough on hole 18 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Ames finished 5 under par.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephen Ames eyes his putt on the 18th hole on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Ames finished 5 under par.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephen Ames, center, smiles with his pairing, Darren Clarke, left, and Dicky Pride after they finished the 18th hole on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Ames finished 5 under par.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
