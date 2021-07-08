 Skip to main content
Stephen Ames takes early lead at U.S. Senior Open
GOLF

Check out a hole-by-hole virtual tour and guide of Omaha Country Club.

Stephen Ames of Canada, whose caddie is Troy Martin of Omaha, nearly aced the par-3 15th hole while taking the early lead Thursday at the 41st U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club.

Ames strung together birdies on holes 9, 10 and 11 — No. 10 played the hardest of any hole in the 2013 Senior Open — to take the lead at 4-under and followed with back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15. He 3-putted from 8 feet on the par-4 17th for only his second bogey of the round and finished with a 5-under 65.

Wes Short Jr. of Austin, Texas, was one stroke behind as the closest to Ames among the early finishers on a day that started in cool weather.

Jay Haas, at age 67, shot a 1-under 69.

