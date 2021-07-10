Tee times for final round of 2021 US Senior Open

The 2021 U.S. Senior Open wraps up Sunday at Omaha Country Club. Below are the tee times for the final round.
All times Central | (a): amateur
9:40 a.m.: John Riegger, Mike McCoy-a
9:50 a.m.: Barry Lane, Jesus Rivas
10 a.m.: Steve Runge, Jody Bellflower
10:10 a.m.: Jean-Francois Remesy, David Shacklady
10:20 a.m.: John Aber, Mark Strickland-a
10:30 a.m.: Todd White-a, Bobby Gage
10:40 a.m.: Jeff Sluman, Doug Barron
10:50 a.m.: Judd Gibbs, Rocco Mediate
11 a.m.: William Mitchell-a, Mark O’Meara
11:10 a.m.: Billy Mayfair, Harry Rudolph
11:20 a.m.: Markus Brier, Kevin Kraft
11:30 a.m.: Scott Parel, Paul Broadhurst
11:40 a.m.: Glen Day, Jerry Smith
11:50 a.m.: Robin Byrd, Darren Clarke
Noon: Thongchai Jaidee, Woody Austin
12:10 p.m.: Joey Sindelar, Tom Byrum
12:20 p.m.: Jay Haas, Dicky Pride
12:30 p.m.: Robert Karlsson, Ernie Els
12:40 p.m.: Colin Montgomerie, Marco Dawson
12:50 p.m.: Billy Andrade, Kent Jones
1 p.m.: Tom Lehman, Ted Tryba
1:10 p.m.: Shane Bertsch, Bob Estes
1:20 p.m.: Alex Cejka, Vijay Singh
1:30 p.m.: Lee Jansen, Jerry Kelly
1:40 p.m.: Miguel Angel Jimenez, David Toms
1:50 p.m.: Paul Goydos, Bernhard Langer
2 p.m.: Greg Kraft, Rod Pampling
2:10 p.m.: Jeff Maggert, Peter Fowler
2:20 p.m.: Gene Sauers, Fran Quinn
2:30 p.m.: Fred Couples, Kevin Sutherland
2:40 p.m.: Mike Weir, Wes Short Jr.
2:50 p.m.: Steve Flesch, Retief Goosen
3 p.m.: Stephen Ames, Jim Furyk