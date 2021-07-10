 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tee times for final round of 2021 US Senior Open
0 comments
GOLF

Tee times for final round of 2021 US Senior Open

071121-owh-spo-senioropen-LS42.JPG

Miguel Angel Jimenez tees off during the third day of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Scenes from Friday at the U.S. Senior Open

The 2021 U.S. Senior Open wraps up Sunday at Omaha Country Club. Below are the tee times for the final round.

All times Central | (a): amateur 

9:40 a.m.: John Riegger, Mike McCoy-a

9:50 a.m.: Barry Lane, Jesus Rivas

10 a.m.: Steve Runge, Jody Bellflower

10:10 a.m.: Jean-Francois Remesy, David Shacklady

10:20 a.m.: John Aber, Mark Strickland-a

10:30 a.m.: Todd White-a, Bobby Gage

10:40 a.m.: Jeff Sluman, Doug Barron

10:50 a.m.: Judd Gibbs, Rocco Mediate

11 a.m.: William Mitchell-a, Mark O’Meara

11:10 a.m.: Billy Mayfair, Harry Rudolph

11:20 a.m.: Markus Brier, Kevin Kraft

11:30 a.m.: Scott Parel, Paul Broadhurst

11:40 a.m.: Glen Day, Jerry Smith

11:50 a.m.: Robin Byrd, Darren Clarke

Noon: Thongchai Jaidee, Woody Austin

12:10 p.m.: Joey Sindelar, Tom Byrum

12:20 p.m.: Jay Haas, Dicky Pride

12:30 p.m.: Robert Karlsson, Ernie Els

12:40 p.m.: Colin Montgomerie, Marco Dawson

12:50 p.m.: Billy Andrade, Kent Jones

1 p.m.: Tom Lehman, Ted Tryba

1:10 p.m.: Shane Bertsch, Bob Estes

1:20 p.m.: Alex Cejka, Vijay Singh

1:30 p.m.: Lee Jansen, Jerry Kelly

1:40 p.m.: Miguel Angel Jimenez, David Toms

1:50 p.m.: Paul Goydos, Bernhard Langer

2 p.m.: Greg Kraft, Rod Pampling

2:10 p.m.: Jeff Maggert, Peter Fowler

2:20 p.m.: Gene Sauers, Fran Quinn

2:30 p.m.: Fred Couples, Kevin Sutherland

2:40 p.m.: Mike Weir, Wes Short Jr.

2:50 p.m.: Steve Flesch, Retief Goosen

3 p.m.: Stephen Ames, Jim Furyk

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert