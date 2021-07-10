Third round of U.S. Senior Open delayed after storm damage in Omaha

"The line of storms that came through Omaha last night caused considerable damage to championship facilities at the golf course. After assessing the damage at Omaha Country Club from overnight storms, we are happy to report that the golf course is playable and admission gates for fans will open at 10 a.m. The golf course is being prepped and play will resume at 10:15 a.m. from the first and 10th tees. There is still the possibility of inclement weather later today so all fans should be vigilant and prepared to take shelter as necessary."