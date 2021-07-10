 Skip to main content
Third round of U.S. Senior Open delayed after storm damage in Omaha
Third round of U.S. Senior Open delayed after storm damage in Omaha

Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha

The third round of the U.S. Senior Open is delayed after early morning storms left damage across the area including Omaha Country Club.

The first tee times will be delayed until 10:15 a.m. Saturday

The United State Golf Association said in statement assessment of damage was underway at the course. 

"The line of storms that came through Omaha last night caused considerable damage to championship facilities at the golf course. After assessing the damage at Omaha Country Club from overnight storms, we are happy to report that the golf course is playable and admission gates for fans will open at 10 a.m. The golf course is being prepped and play will resume at 10:15 a.m. from the first and 10th tees.  There is still the possibility of inclement weather later today so all fans should be vigilant and prepared to take shelter as necessary."

