Third round of U.S. Senior Open on hold after storm damage in Omaha
Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha

The third round of the U.S. Senior Open is on hold after early morning storms left damage across the area including Omaha Country Club.

The United State Golf Association said in statement assessment of damage was underway at the course. 

"The line of storms that came through Omaha last night caused considerable damage to championship facilities at the golf course. Our maintenance and operations teams are still assessing the damage and will provide additional information regarding the opening of parking lots and admission gates for fans no later than 9am."

