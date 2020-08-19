This Nebraskan is among world's top long-drive golfers, and he's holding exhibition in Omaha

Jim Waldron started out as “the tall, chubby kid from Fairbury who hits it far.”

He’s now among the top long-drive golfers in the world.

The third-place finisher at the 2018 World Long Drive Championship will be at Stone Creek Golf Course’s practice facility for a 6 p.m. show Thursday. The event is free to the public. It’s sponsored by the Greater Omaha Youth for Christ.

Waldron said it’s the first time he’s done an exhibition in his homestate. The connection is Ron “Gus” Gustafson, the development and marketing director for GOYFC, whom Waldron watched as a kid at a basketball exhibition in Omaha. Gustafson played high school basketball in spite of losing his right arm and shoulder in a farm accident

Waldron, 31, played football and golf at Fairbury. His dad, Dave, is a former Fairbury football coach.

His start in long-drive events was while he was attending the Golf Academy of America in suburban Phoenix out of high school.

“I always hit it far, but I wasn’t very straight with it,’’ he said. “In high school I’d aim like 60 yards left and hit big slices.”