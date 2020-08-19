This Nebraskan is among world's top long-drive golfers, and he's holding exhibition in Omaha

Jim Waldron started out as “the tall, chubby kid from Fairbury who hits it far.”
He’s now among the top long-drive golfers in the world.
The third-place finisher at the 2018 World Long Drive Championship will be at Stone Creek Golf Course’s practice facility for a 6 p.m. show Thursday. The event is free to the public. It’s sponsored by the Greater Omaha Youth for Christ.
Waldron said it’s the first time he’s done an exhibition in his homestate. The connection is Ron “Gus” Gustafson, the development and marketing director for GOYFC, whom Waldron watched as a kid at a basketball exhibition in Omaha. Gustafson played high school basketball in spite of losing his right arm and shoulder in a farm accident
Waldron, 31, played football and golf at Fairbury. His dad, Dave, is a former Fairbury football coach.
His start in long-drive events was while he was attending the Golf Academy of America in suburban Phoenix out of high school.
“I always hit it far, but I wasn’t very straight with it,’’ he said. “In high school I’d aim like 60 yards left and hit big slices.”
His first time in the Worlds was 2013 after taking second place in a regional. In 2018, he reached the semifinals.
After surviving three days of eliminations, he qualified for the final 16 and took out the defending champion, Kyle Berkshire, in the first round. Berkshire didn’t get a drive in play on the marked grid and Waldron just had to hit one to advance. In the quarterfinals, he won by 17 inches. He went out in the semifinals after hitting a 385-yard drive — and coming up two yards short.
Now No. 18 in the world rankings, he said the global pandemic has cut into his competition schedule. Golf Channel, which bought the long-drive tour in 2015, canceled the season and is looking for a buyer for the tour.
His career is as a golf instructor. He’s been on the Tour Striker Golf Academy staff for three years and works at Pebble Beach in the summer coaching at the Nike Junior Golf Camp.
During his exhibition, Waldron will do some trick shots and “ultimately I’m going to mash some golf balls.”
