Thomas Bryson, Lauren Thiele win Nebraska Junior PGA Championships

Thomas Bryson of Lincoln and Lauren Thiele of Wahoo were the overall winners Thursday at the Nebraska Junior PGA Championships at Stone Creek.

Bryson came out of the 13-15 age division to shoot 10-under 134 to beat Iowa State-bound Luke Gutschewski of Omaha by three strokes. Both advance to the national finals in Lexington, Kentucky on July 12-15.

Thiele’s 7-under 137 was a stroke better than the 138 for Omaha’s Kaitlyn Hanna. Both advance to the national finals at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky on July 27-30.

Results

Boys: Thomas Bryson, Lincoln (13-15 champion), 66-68—134; Luke Gutschewski, Omaha (16-18 champion), 63-75—138; Zac McCormack, Omaha, 67-72—139; Brayden Schram, Hastings, 72-68—140; Luke Strako, Omaha, 72-70—142; Will Mullin, Omaha, 70-72—142; Connor Steichen, Omaha, 71-71—142; Beau Petersen, Gretna, 68-74—142; Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 69-73—142; Coltrane Mittag, Ashland, 72-71—143.