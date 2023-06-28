BEATRICE, Neb. — Three former Nebraska match play champions are in the quarterfinals of the 56th annual tournament.

Defending champion Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington, 2020 winner Luke Kluver of Norfolk and 2003 titlist Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha and five others among the top 12 seeds won two matches apiece on a hot Wednesday at Beatrice Country Club.

Thursday morning’s quarterfinals pit Kluver against qualifying medalist Calvin Freeman, the Southeast Community College golf coach from Table Rock; 2021 Nebraska Amateur champ David Easley of Lincoln against Matt Quandt of Omaha; Nietfeldt against retired NFL running back Danny Woodhead of Omaha and Spellerberg against Alex Zillig of La Vista.

Quandt won the longest match Wednesday, going 21 holes against Husker Reed Mallack of York in the round of 16. Malleck, the No. 5 seed, was the highest seed not to make the quarterfinals.

Woodhead eliminated 2004 winner Travis Minzel of Lincoln 1-up in the round of 16.

Results

First round: Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, def. Rex Soulliere, Omaha, 5 and 4; Owen Tucker, Lincoln, def. Daniel Huston, Bennington, 2 and 1; Luke Kluver, Norfolk, def. Miles Elgert, Lincoln, 5 and 3; Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln, def. Sam Anderson, Hartington, 2 and 1; David Easley, Lincoln, def. Brian Csipkes, Gretna, 1-up; Jackson Thompson, Omaha, def. Brock Rowley, Lincoln, 2 and 1; Reed Malleck, York, def. Kevin Sullivan, Omaha, 4 and 2; Matt Quandt, Omaha, def. Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 1 up; Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, def. Ethan Smith, Doniphan, 3 and 1; Graham Southwick, Lincoln, def. Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 19 holes; Travis Minzel, Lincoln, def. Drew D’Ercole, Papillion, 1 up; Danny Woodhead, Omaha, def. Connor Steichen, Omaha, 3 and 1; Alex Zillig, La Vista, def. Jackson Benge, Omaha, 2 and 1; Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, def. Luke Strako, Omaha, 2 up; Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, def. Justin Webert, Lincoln, 4 and 2; Brad Rowe, Omaha, def. Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 2 and 1.

Round of 16: Freeman def. Tucker, 4 and 3; Kluver def. Gatlin, 6 and 5; Easley def. Thompson, 2 and 1; Quandt def. Malleck, 21 holes; Nietfeldt def. Southwick, 5 and 4; Woodhead def. Minzel, 1 up; Zillig def. Zielinski, 3 and 2; Spellerberg def. Rowe, 4 and 3.

Quarterfinals Thursday: 7:30, Freeman (No. 1 seed) vs. Kluver (8); 7:40, Easley (4) vs. Quandt (12); 7:50, Nietfeldt (2) vs. Woodhead (10); 8, Zillig (3) vs. Spellerberg (6). Semifinals at 12:30 and 12:40 p.m. Final Friday, 7:30 a.m.​

