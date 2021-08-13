Three former Huskers make the cut at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Check out the golf courses in the Omaha metro.
The weekend awaits the three ex-Huskers on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Brady Schnell, Brandon Crick and Scott Gutschewski cleared the cut line easily Friday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek.
Schnell, who’s in the worst position of the three on the tour’s point list that decides everything for the postseason and next year, is in the best position of the three at 5-under 137 after a second-round 69.
Crick fired his second straight 69 for a 4-under 138. Gutschewski had one of the no-bogey rounds during a calm morning while shooting 67 to get back to 3-under 141.
Play continues Friday at Indian Creek. The final round is Sunday.
