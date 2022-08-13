Three-way third-round tie at Pinnacle Bank Championship could mean first playoff

Not in the previous five Pinnacle Bank Championships has there been a playoff.

Going against the code of the sportswriter, who groans whenever overtime or playoff is mentioned before the fact, the PBC is due. The conditions are ripe.

In the lead threesome going off the No. 1 tee at Indian Creek at 10:40 a.m. Sunday are the three co-leaders at 13-under 200.

One is Ben Taylor, the veteran trying to keep PBC honors in the hands of an Englishman for another year following David Skinns. Taylor shot one of Saturday’s two 62s — Korn Ferry Tour points leader Carl Yuan was first — to tie the tournament scoring record.

One is Philip Knowles, who more than the other two needs the win. He’s 87th in points, and his only way to crack the top 25 in points and get his PGA Tour card is to win the event. He shot 64 Saturday.

The last is Taylor Montgomery, in the most secure position of the three. After being the last one out of the top 25 last year, he came into the week in eighth and one of the 15 already locked into next season’s PGA Tour. He shot 66, parring the final six holes in the final group of the day.

It’s the career-changing round for many still playing Sunday. There are 10 cards on the table, though mathematically a couple may have already been clinched.

Further down the line is the chase to be inside the top 75 to make the Korn Ferry finals that start next week in Boise, Idaho, and have assurance either the PGA or KF are their 2023 destination.

Taylor is the only co-leader to have been on the PGA Tour. He played two seasons then came back to the Korn Ferry after finishing 186th in 2021.

The 30-year-old LSU grad hasn’t won on the KF Tour since 2018 in Colombia. He feels like he’s a veteran.

“Dare I say yes," Taylor said, bantering with fellow pro Eric Compton during his postround interview. “I certainly am heavy like a veteran. I’m not quite as light as these rookie boys anymore. But I do because golf is just progressing where it’s such a young sport now. I’m certainly much older than average out there.

“It just goes to show the talent that there is. Veteran maybe, but I certainly feel experienced.”

He’s the fourth on tour this season with three eagles in a round and the first to do it in the third round. Also a career first, he realized.

Taylor putted for the first two eagles, from 18 and 35 feet. The last was a walk-off. From 118 yards on the 18th hole, he used a 56-degree wedge.

“I was on a steep upslope so know I had to kind of drive it low,” he said. “Wanted to land it on the front. Hi-ho, we get up there and my pitch mark is like a foot short. Once I knew it hopped on the green and had some spin, I realized that everyone was getting on their feet, I thought, this could be going pretty close.

“That was fun. That was certainly a special moment this year for sure.”

Montgomery, 27, has been on the KF Tour since 2020. No wins for the former UNLV golfer from Las Vegas, but five runner-up finishes.

"It would be nice to have an outright lead but seems like I'm always tied for the lead," he said. “I had some opportunities on the back nine today, but it doesn't matter. There are 18 more holes, pressure-packed, but I love it. If you don't like being in the lead then you don't like winning. It's going to be fun tomorrow.”

Knowles is a rookie from Bradenton, Florida, who played his way up the eligibility order during the year and has 17 KF events under his belt.

He hasn’t been in the final group. He was closest at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May, when he started the final round in a tie for fourth, shot 71 and tied for 12th.