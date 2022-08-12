Three-way tie at Pinnacle Bank Championship includes last man out in 2021 card chase

Taylor Montgomery, the last man out of the top 25 last year, and former PGA Tour player Nelson Ledesma posted 8-unders early in Friday’s second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

They’ll be in the last twosome off the No. 1 tee at 1:25 in Saturday’s third round at Indian Creek.

Andrew Yun, another ex-PGA Tour player, got to 8-under later in the day. By chipping in from 50 feet for birdie on his last hole, the tour has its first three-way tie after 36 holes.

Yun will be in the next-to-last pairing at 1:15 with MJ Daffue.

This year, Montgomery has no top-25 cutoff worries on the Korn Ferry Tour. He’s going to be one of the Tour-bound players Sunday on the 18th green.

"Disappointment, for sure," he said about his memories from last year. “I feel bad for the guy that's going to finish No. 26, but hopefully he still has the finals. No matter what, it's going to be happiness and heartbreak for some here, but that's how life and golf is."

Ledesma was No. 8 in 2019 to make the PGA Tour for two seasons. Yun made the PGA Tour for the 2018 season after being No. 13 in 2017. Neither can crack the top 25 Sunday without winning.

“There's still a lot of golf to be played and obviously I can't ask for a better position to be in so I'm super excited about that," Yun said. “I'm stoked to play these next 36 holes. I feel like my game is in good shape and I love it here in Omaha. I have a great host that I'm with, so just overall a great vibe.”

First-round leader Philip Knowles matched par 71 and fell two off the lead.

Montgomery’s 68 was his 28th consecutive round of par or better, extending his season-leading string. He hasn’t been over par since April Fools Day in Savannah, Georgia.

Eight-under again is the leading score at the halfway point, but the cut of 1-under was one stroke higher than 2021. The cut line was in doubt until Spencer Ralston saved par 4 on his last hole, No. 9, after hitting from the left rough to back of the green and then getting up and down.

He stayed, and the cut stayed, at 1-under.

A bogey would have brought 10 more into the third round and dashed the hopes of No. 27 Ryan McCormick of being Tour-bound after this week. No. 21 Anders Anderson missed by four strokes and fell to No. 27.

Gootch in, Crick out

Omahan Scott Gutschewski, with a second straight 70, made it to the weekend at 2-under. McCook’s Brandon Crick, with a 73 Friday, missed the cut at 7-over.

Gutschewski started with three pars, three birdies and three bogeys on his first nine before coming in with eight pars and a birdie on the par-5 No. 7 at Indian Creek.

“I probably hit a few more fairways than usual here yesterday. Not quite as many today," he said. “Had a couple goofy lies in the bunkers. I always seem to hit like right on the edges of bunkers out here for some reason.”

His Saturday tee time is 10:25 a.m.

Gutschewski will get in two more rounds of competitive golf in advance of the the Korn Ferry finals series next week in Boise, Idaho. As he did in 2021 to return to the PGA Tour this past season, he’ll need to be among the top 25 point-getters in the three tournaments to keep his PGA card.

“The best thing to do to get ready for a tournament is to play a tournament," he said. “I probably would have started hitting balls and practicing and stuff like that and playing Thursday anyways to get ready for Boise. So it works out great to be here and be in tournament conditions on a good golf course. That's the best way to prepare.”

Remote voices

The lead announcers for the PBC, Shane Bacon on play-by-play and James Nitties with commentary, are calling the tournament from Golf Channel studios in Florida.

On site are Gary Christian, the on-course reporter who like Nitties played the KF Tour, and Hailey Hunter on interviews. She was a season one contestant on ABC’s “Holey Moley” minigolf TV series.

Saturday’s coverage is tape delayed. It will air from 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday’s live coverage starts at 1 p.m.